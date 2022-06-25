type here...
Tom D’Frick teams up again with Medikal on ‘Zadi’ [Video]

By Kweku Derrick
Tom DFrick and Medikal
Tom D’Frick, a signee of the Stubborn Academy label, has created another hit song, “Zadi,” which includes Medikal, his label head.

Tom D’Frick and Medikal’s new song together is one of the most eagerly awaited tracks to be played on the radio in the coming days.

The first song that Tom D’Frick and Medikal ever worked on together, “Stay Wicked,” was a major hit.

Just when music lovers and fans of celebrities thought they were done with it, a new smash has been released.

The two artists were able to make the tune danceable because to the song’s brilliant lyrics.

The song has already gained a lot of attention and marketing just a few hours after its release.

It is available on every internet merchant store.

