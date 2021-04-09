Tonto Dikeh exposed after receiving a fake UN Award in Nigeria

- Advertisement -

Nigerian Actress, Tonto Dikeh is making headlines after she was exposed for receiving a fake UN Award.

The beautiful movie star unfortunately has fallen victim to a similar award scam which some time ago became the biggest news in Ghana.

She was awarded a few days back the UN Noble International Ambassador which came with a number plate and proudly flaunted them on her social media pages without knowing that she has been fooled big time.

See what Tonto gladly shared on her wall after the award; “I was just honored as a UNITED NATIONS NOBLE INTERNATIONAL AMBASSADOR for the United Nations RESCUE SERVICES,”

Dikeh post

The actress, however, was exposed on Facebook to have fallen for this fake awards scheme by one Ben Dotsei Malor, a Ghanaian man who works with the UN in New York.

According to Ben, there’s no UN award or recognition called ‘United Nations International Ambassador’ stating emphatically that this kind of award has nothing to do with the UN.

Here you are, take a look at Ben Dostei’s ‘expose’ that has landed Tonto Dikeh in a mess:

Tonto

You all remember the ‘Chairman of all Chairmen’ Dr UN awarding some celebrities and big men in Ghana with fake United Nations Awards almost a year back?. It seems he’s got one to represent him in our sister country Nigeria.

READ ALSO: Meet Kwame Owusu Fordjour the man behind UN award scam