Tonto Dikeh finally reveals the identity of her new lover – All you need to know

By Mr. Tabernacle
The controversial, outspoken and award-winning actress Tonto Dikeh after she divorced her husband Churchill has finally found love again.

The mother of one recently took to her social media handle precisely on Instagram to share a photo of herself in an Islamic outfit and wished her Muslim fans a Happy Ramadan.

Captioning the picture she wrote; “Ramadan Mubarak to all our Muslim Brothers and Sister, May Allah accept our prayers, Bless Us and Heal the World. We are with you in spirit and in Truth. Allah Bless you”

There under her comment section, a curious fan asked her if she is a Muslim or Christian but Tonto Dikeh in reply to the fan revealed that although she is a Christian she lives in a Muslim community and have a Muslim boyfriend.

