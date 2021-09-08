Tonto Dikeh reacts to leaked audio of her begging ex-boyfriend for a comeback

- Advertisement -

Tonto Dikeh has responded to the viral audio of her crying bitterly amid begging her ex-boyfriend Prince Kpokpogri for a comeback.

Recall that Dikeh’s ex-lover, Prince Kpokpogri had revealed that the actress cheated on him right from the start of their relationship.

He alleged that their relationship which lasted for three months was a living hell and he’s being used as the victim of blackmail.

Kpokpogri also accused Tonto Dikeh of sleeping with someone else in Lagos, adding that she begged for a second chance when she was caught.

However, a few days after he made the revelation, leaked audio of Tonto Dikeh begging Prince to stay with her after he allegedly caught her cheating has surfaced on social media.

In the tape that was posted online, Prince is heard chastising Tonto Dikeh for causing a problem in their three-month romance.

” from day I I told you I cherish my peace and if anything threatens my peace, I’ll walk away. As soon as you see me any lady you assume it’s my girlfriend and start overreacting. I love my peace and I don’t want to die young”, Prince Kpokpogri is heard saying in the audio.

Brokenhearted Tonto from the audio became speechless and started shedding uncontrollable tears.

Reacting to the above audio, the Nollywood actress via her Instagram account said the audio was an old one, adding that she was the one who eventually called off their relationship after listening to a leaked audiotape of Kpokpogri disrespecting her.

”My Dearest Fans, The illegally Recorded and leaked Voice recording of a private conversation by prince kpokpogri making rounds was in the past and has absolutely nothing to do with the recent.

“I appreciate your Sincere concern, I am doing perfectly ok and in One piece! Be rest assured that every BLACKMAILER will be brought to JUSTICE, it’s the Law and I am at peace knowing the Law will take its course.. Like I always say, “THE ONLY VALID CONVERSATION IS CONGRATULATIONS because JESUS SAVED ME. Thanks for all your Concern and love.”

”Love you all boo boos. I am in a happy place, It’s liberating when you see God Rescue you from what Could have been worse.. It’s Love and Light from this End. Now let get back to Life?” Tonto Dikeh wrote.

Nevertheless, Dikeh assured that every blackmailer will be brought to justice and that the law will take its course.