Tonto Dikeh reveals what she would have done if she were in Chris Rock’s position

By Albert
Nigerian actress, Tonto Dikeh has revealed what she would have done if she were in Chris Rock’s shoes and had received a slap from Will Smith on stage.

Although acknowledging Chris Rock’s calm demeanour, she stated that would have reacted violently and probably marred the entire show by hitting back at Will Smith.

Tonto Dikeh described herself as a witch who would not condone any form of attack on her. In an Instagram post, she wrote:

“I felt it when @willsmith said love can make you do crazy things!!! I will do worse for my child!!! Am scared of how far I will protect my POTE (Wingman/Child) I get @willsmith vulnerability but also I respect @chrisrock for his professionalism because if it were me its show over everyone most go home…

Am a witch thou am I the only one who saw Chris makeup come off after the slap???”

Meanwhile. Will Smith has apologised profusely to Chris Rock. Read his apology HERE.

