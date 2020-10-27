- Advertisement -

Rich Ghanaian businessman, Jeffrey Aseda accused of rape by a purported slay queen on social media has come out to deny the allegations leveled against him.

Ghpage has duly contacted both parties involved in the rape case in an attempt to help our readers get a grasp of what truly transpired before, during, and after the night of the incident.

The story of Jeff raping Nyamewaa emerged on Snapchat about two weeks ago but has been widespread on all social media platforms in the past 48 hours.

An earlier story Published on Ghpage covered how Nyamewaa’s friend Dulcie Boateng, on Instagram, called Too Much Money a serial rapist who thought he could have his way with any woman because of his wealth and influence.

Dulcie who goes by the username dulcie.X on Instagram in a mortifying post accompanied by Nyamewaa’s photo lashed out at the young rich man.

Speaking to Ghpage, Nyamewaa aka Khukie, was in low spirits as she refused to detail what went down and stated that the case was currently in legal hands and she was in no position to comment on it yet.

She promised Ghpage’s seasoned journalist Rashad, however, that once she was allowed to she would grant the much-anticipated interview with him to recount her awful experience.

Nonetheless, she insisted that Jeffrey forcibly molested her on the night of July 10, 2020, as reported.

The truth became harder to decipher upon tossing the coin to Too Much Money’s side as he denied abusing Nyamewaa- claiming they had consensual sex.

In an interview with Ghpage’s Rashad, Jeff explained that he met Khukie through her girlfriend and although they went erotic for a night, he never abused her.

The businessman disclosed that Nyamewaa and his girlfriend are part of a gang of slay queens and he met the complainant through the latter and ended up throwing a birthday party for one of their girls because they couldn’t afford it.

He mentioned that after the party he kept in touch with Nyamewaa and scheduled for her to visit him at his Town House in Cantonments about a week later.

Touring his house upon her arrival, they entered his bedroom and ended up getting intimate after he had bought Khukie the phone she had demanded.

Jeff clarified that even though Nyamewaa refused to give in when he started passing advances at her, it was only because she didn’t trust that he had indeed ordered for her iPhone 11 pro.

Apparently, she gave in after he called the dealer on speakerphone to confirm the purchase.

Afterward, she told him of her plans to open a shop at Madina and asked for the entrepreneur’s assistance.

Jeff added that he realized he had made a bad move and gave the lady 2000 cedis for transportation when a friend walked into the house and noticed she was a friend to Niella- his girlfriend.

According to him, Nyamewaa began spreading falsehood about him when she realized he was avoiding her and was not going to give in to her demands.

Jeff claimed that she is greedy and couldn’t stand the fact that he had recently bought a brand new car for Niella and hence her decision to defame him with the rape accusation.

According to him, he had taken the case on as his lawyer had written a petition to Police Headquarters reporting Nyamewaa for extortion but was admonished by his former boss to slow down so it could be solved amicably.

Again, he claimed that the complainant’s baby daddy had called him pleading on her behalf months ago.

Jeff was convinced that he needed to take the issue up again since Nyamewaa had decided to continue breeding the story on social media and to allow the appropriate authorities to take it from there.