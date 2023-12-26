“Too much money” – Couple share gas cylinders as souvenirs on their wedding

- Advertisement -

A video of wedding attendees receiving brand-new gas cylinders has caused a buzz on social media.



The newlyweds went all out to gift their guests expensive gifts, sparing no change to make them happy to have come.



As seen in the adorable video, women who were beautifully dressed in their Asoebi were seen being given a 3kg gas as souvenirs.



Accotding to some netizens, the price of the Asoebi people bought for the party might have been the reason the couple dcesied to share the gas cylinders

Read some reactions below:

Olabode09 said: “na toy cylinder abi rela one?”

Opeyemi said: “What if I no get motor. How I wan carry this load reach house?”

Queen ? Esther wrote: “u should ask how much they bought the Aso ebi???”

oluwabummigoldolu stated: “kini loo how much is the aso ebi ???”

user5166296272076 wrote: “When Dey sell cloth 150k how den no go share bag of rice”

Oluwakemight28 said: “this is parry not party????”

Dammykay reacted: “I don’t think it’s about Aso ebi oooo….some parties just give ooo….They will even wrap the souvenir sef…?”

