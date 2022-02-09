type here...
“Too much money” – Dr Osei Kwame Despite purchases a customized Ghc70,000 watch (Photos)

By Armani Brooklyn
It appears Dr Osei Kwame Despite is not done with the celebration of his glamorous 60th birthday

The astute business mogul and angel investor has purchased the most expensive Caveman Watches bespoke wristwatch.

Photos of the luxury masterpiece time piece proves that the watch is made of pure gold.

Dr Osei Kwame’s new high-priced handcrafted watch costs a whooping GHc70,000, according to reports.

This big boy purchase form the 64th richest man in Ghana follows just days after flaunting his $3M Bugatti Chiron Super Sport.

Many people are not surprised because the CEO of Despite Media is known for not holding back when it comes to buying the most expensive things ranging from clothes, jewels, cars, shoes that life has to offer.

    Source:GhPage

