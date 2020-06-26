I took care of my son with Nana Aba Anamoah for only two years – Osebo

Richard Brown, popularly known as Osebo or Zaraman has revealed that he took care of his son with renowned media personality, Nana Aba Anamoah for just two years.

The 49-year-old fashionista has disclosed in a recent interview that he has five children with three different baby mamas with the eldest being 21 years old.

In an interview on The Delay Show, Osebo told Deloris Frimpong Manso popularly known as Delay, that he has always not been a social media type of person until recently.

Osebo confessed that in 2017, he intended to post a photo of his son he had with Nana Aba Anamoah who happens to be his second partner out of the three baby mamas, to celebrate his son’s birthday.

This then brought an uproar on social media as fanatics took to critic the certainty of Nana Aba Anamoah’s relationship with Osebo and the shocking news that they had a son together.

“It was never my intention to share in Nana Aba Anamoah’s fame. Initially, I was just posting my son’s picture to celebrate him on birthday day and bloggers explored it.” Osebo told Delay.

The fashion god and baby daddy of Nana Aba’s son stated that they had a good relationship throughout prior to people’s knowledge about his relationship with Nana Aba and their son.

Delay, after asking Osebo when he began to take care of his son, stressed that Osebo left most of the upbringing of the child with Nana Aba and he is now sharing in the fame of the ace broadcast journalist of GHOneTv.

Nana Aba Anamoah And Son

He admitted that he took the responsibility of taking care of their son for solely two years when the boy was at age of three years, declaring that Nana Aba Anamoah did most of the upbringing of their son.

However, he told Delay that Nana Aba Anamoah never did any wrong to him, he, therefore, commends her for supporting their son all these years and God bless Nana Aba for that.