Toosweet Annan dumped his two baby mamas to marry a born 3 for Canadian passport

Multiple award winning Ghanaian actor, Toosweet Annan over the weekend broke the hearts of many Ghanaian and Nigerian women when he tied the knot with his long term girlfriend as reported by Ghpage.com. which took the internet by surprise and got people talking.

On December 30th, 2023, the actor flooded social media with photos and videos of his marriage ceremony with his wife, MsFlava.

This has however sparked social media users to read meanings into why Toosweet Annan refused to announced his ceremony before the day.

Among the many comments around his marriage, a netizen whose comment seemed to have caught the attention of many is an allegation that the actor married for ‘Canada Passport’.

According to the social media users whose username is Alexis Sackey, the movie star refused to marry none of his two baby mothers but decided to settle for someone who is a mother of three just to guarantee himself a Canada passport.

The Instagram user wrote, “Men eeeiiii oh no no,after having two baby mothers ,he didn’t marry any but rather married a mother of three eeiiiiii,this boy and gold digging eeee all because of Canada passport,”