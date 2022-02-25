type here...
USA leads as list of top 10 countries with the strongest military in the world drops

By Armani Brooklyn
top 10 countries with the strongest military
In this article, we will be looking at the top 10 countries in the world with the strongest military as of 25th February 2022.

1. The United States Of America

  • Budget: $601 billion
  • Active frontline personnel: 1,400,000
  • Tanks: 8,848
  • Total aircraft: 13,892
  • Submarines: 72

2. Russia

  • Budget: 84.5 billion
  • Active frontline personnel: 766,055
  • Tanks: 15,398
  • Total aircraft: 3,429
  • Submarines: 55

3. China

  • Budget: 216 billion
  • Active frontline personnel:
  • 2,333,000 Tanks:
  • 9,150 Total aircraft:
  • 2,860 Submarines: 67

4. Japan

  • Budget $41.6 billion
  • Active frontline personnel: 247,173
  • Tanks: 678
  • Total aircraft: 1,613
  • Submarines: 16

5. India

  • Budget $50 billion
  • Active frontline personnel:
  • 1,325,000
  • Tanks: 6,464
  • Total aircraft: 1,905
  • Submarines: 15

6. France

  • Budget:$62.3 billion
  • Active frontline personnel: 202,761
  • Tanks: 423
  • Total aircraft: 1,264 Submarines: 10

7. South Korea

  • Budget:$62.3 billion
  • Active frontline personnel: 624,465
  • Tanks: 2,381
  • Total aircraft: 1,412
  • Submarines: 13

8.United Kingdom

  • Budget: $60.5 billion
  • Active frontline personnel: 146,980
  • Tanks: 407
  • Total aircraft: 936
  • Submarines: 10

9.Turkey

  • Budget: $18.2 billion
  • Active frontline personnel: 410,500
  • Tanks: 3,778
  • Total aircraft: 1,020 Submarines: 13

10.Israel

  • Budget: $17 billion
  • Active frontline personnel: 160,000
  • Tanks: 4,170
  • Total aircraft:
  • 684 Submarines: 5

    Source:GHpage

