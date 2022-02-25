USA leads as list of top 10 countries with the strongest military in the world drops

- Advertisement -
In this article, we will be looking at the top 10 countries in the world with the strongest military as of 25th February 2022.
1. The United States Of America
- Budget: $601 billion
- Active frontline personnel: 1,400,000
- Tanks: 8,848
- Total aircraft: 13,892
- Submarines: 72
2. Russia
- Budget: 84.5 billion
- Active frontline personnel: 766,055
- Tanks: 15,398
- Total aircraft: 3,429
- Submarines: 55
3. China
- Budget: 216 billion
- Active frontline personnel:
- 2,333,000 Tanks:
- 9,150 Total aircraft:
- 2,860 Submarines: 67
4. Japan
- Budget $41.6 billion
- Active frontline personnel: 247,173
- Tanks: 678
- Total aircraft: 1,613
- Submarines: 16
5. India
- Budget $50 billion
- Active frontline personnel:
- 1,325,000
- Tanks: 6,464
- Total aircraft: 1,905
- Submarines: 15
6. France
- Budget:$62.3 billion
- Active frontline personnel: 202,761
- Tanks: 423
- Total aircraft: 1,264 Submarines: 10
7. South Korea
- Budget:$62.3 billion
- Active frontline personnel: 624,465
- Tanks: 2,381
- Total aircraft: 1,412
- Submarines: 13
8.United Kingdom
- Budget: $60.5 billion
- Active frontline personnel: 146,980
- Tanks: 407
- Total aircraft: 936
- Submarines: 10
9.Turkey
- Budget: $18.2 billion
- Active frontline personnel: 410,500
- Tanks: 3,778
- Total aircraft: 1,020 Submarines: 13
10.Israel
- Budget: $17 billion
- Active frontline personnel: 160,000
- Tanks: 4,170
- Total aircraft:
- 684 Submarines: 5