USA leads as list of top 10 countries with the strongest military in the world drops

In this article, we will be looking at the top 10 countries in the world with the strongest military as of 25th February 2022.

1. The United States Of America

Budget: $601 billion

Active frontline personnel: 1,400,000

Tanks: 8,848

Total aircraft: 13,892

Submarines: 72

2. Russia

Budget: 84.5 billion

Active frontline personnel: 766,055

Tanks: 15,398

Total aircraft: 3,429

Submarines: 55

3. China

Budget: 216 billion

Active frontline personnel:

2,333,000 Tanks:

9,150 Total aircraft:

2,860 Submarines: 67

4. Japan

Budget $41.6 billion

Active frontline personnel: 247,173

Tanks: 678

Total aircraft: 1,613

Submarines: 16

5. India

Budget $50 billion

Active frontline personnel:

1,325,000

Tanks: 6,464

Total aircraft: 1,905

Submarines: 15

6. France

Budget:$62.3 billion

Active frontline personnel: 202,761

Tanks: 423

Total aircraft: 1,264 Submarines: 10

7. South Korea

Budget:$62.3 billion

Active frontline personnel: 624,465

Tanks: 2,381

Total aircraft: 1,412

Submarines: 13

8.United Kingdom

Budget: $60.5 billion

Active frontline personnel: 146,980

Tanks: 407

Total aircraft: 936

Submarines: 10

9.Turkey

Budget: $18.2 billion

Active frontline personnel: 410,500

Tanks: 3,778

Total aircraft: 1,020 Submarines: 13

10.Israel