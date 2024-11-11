Top 10 Ghanaian movies of all time

Ghana’s movie industry, sometimes known as “Ghallywood,” has created many movies over the years, combining local customs with modern storytelling.

While the industry evolves, many films stand out for their influence, quality, and cultural significance.

Here’s a list of the Top Ten Ghanaian Movies of All Time:

Deadly Voyage – 1996

Deadly Voyage

Deadly Voyage is an iconic Ghanaian film that gained international attention, primarily due to its gripping narrative and the important social issues it addresses.

Directed by Kwaw Ansah, it is one of the few Ghanaian films widely recognized outside of Africa.

The film is based on a real-life tragedy and showcases both Ghanaian talent and real-world concerns that resonate globally.

Things We Do for Love – 1999

Things We Do for Love

While this is a television series rather than a film, it is important to Ghanaian entertainment.

The show, which dealt with romance, societal pressures, and family dynamics, quickly gained popularity and is credited with helping to establish Ghana’s present entertainment environment.

The show’s success paved the way for numerous successful films that followed.

The Perfect Picture – 2009

The Perfect Picture

This romantic drama follows the lives of three women as they navigate love, career, and personal issues.

“The Perfect Picture” established a new standard in Ghanaian cinema, providing a more polished, modern narrative that appealed to a large audience.

Shirley Frimpong-Manso’s local and international success cemented her position as a top filmmaker in Ghana’s film industry.

Somewhere in Africa – 2011

Somewhere in Africa

The relevance of the film to the current state of events in Africa, combined with the fact that it stars some of Africa’s top performers, should indicate that you are about to watch a blockbuster coming out of Ghana.

The storyline and acting are so good that after seeing it, I wondered what Frank Rajah Arase had been waiting for.

I told you so – 1970

I Told You So

The film shows Ghanaians and their way of life in a sarcastic manner.

It also provides insight into the lives of a young lady who did not follow her father’s counsel when it came to marrying a guy; she knew nothing about the man she was going to marry, but instead followed her mother’s and uncle’s recommendations due to the man’s riches and power.

The Good Old Days: The Love of AA – 2010

The Good Old Days

The Good Old Days: The Love of AA is a 2010 Ghanaian romantic film about two friends who had been in love since they were in senior high school.

It was directed by Kwaw Ansah and released in 2010.

The Burial of Kojo – 2018

The Burial of Kojo

“The Burial of Kojo” is widely recognized as one of the best African films of the decade, because to its artistic and visually astounding qualities and international success.

The film explores the narrative of a girl’s relationship with her father while incorporating magical realism and Ghanaian culture.

It premiered at the Pan African Film Festival and received international acclaim, putting Ghanaian cinema on the world scene.

Sin of the Soul – 2005

Sin of The Soul

This thriller is regarded as a classic in Ghollywood.

The film explores themes of love, treachery, and deception, and it became a huge hit with moviegoers due to its dramatic storytelling.

“Sin of the Soul” helped establish Frank Rajah Arase as a prominent director in Ghana’s film industry.

Adam Apple – 2011

Adams Apple

The film series follows the Adams family, which consists of Doris Adams (Anima Misa Amoah), a widow of an ex-diplomat, and her three daughters, Baaba (Okoro), Jennifer (Dumas), and Kuukua (Mensah-Doku), as they deal with their complicated family, love lives, personal secrets, lies, and regrets.

Kukurantumi – 1984

kukurantumi

Kukurantumi: Road to Accra was released in 1983. It is reported to have been one of the first Ghanaian films to be broadcast on television in several European nations.