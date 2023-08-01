Top 10 greatest scams of all time; No.5 will shock you

- Advertisement -

Over the course of history, there have been numerous large-scale scams that have captured the world’s attention. Here are ten of the most notorious and impactful scams of all time:

Bernie Madoff’s Ponzi Scheme (2008):



One of the most infamous financial frauds in history was orchestrated by Bernie Madoff who used the Ponzi scheme method to defraud investors of approximately $65 billion.

He promised high returns but instead used new investors’ funds to pay existing investors until the scheme collapsed.

Enron Scandal (2001)



Enron, once a leading energy company, engaged in accounting fraud and manipulated its financial statements to present a false image of profitability.

The scandal resulted in the bankruptcy of Enron and significant losses for investors and employees.

Bre-X Minerals Scandal (1997):



Bre-X, a Canadian mining company, claimed to have discovered a massive gold deposit in Indonesia.

However, it was later revealed that the gold samples were falsified, and the entire deposit was a fraud, causing investors to lose billions.

The Great Diamond Hoax (1872):



Two men, Philip Arnold and John Slack, convinced investors that they had discovered a diamond mine in the American West.

Despite attracting significant investment, the “diamonds” turned out to be worthless, and the hoaxers vanished with the money.

Charles Ponzi’s Scheme (1920):



The origin of the term “Ponzi scheme,” Charles Ponzi promised investors enormous profits by exploiting international reply coupons.

He paid returns to early investors using the funds of later investors until the scheme collapsed, causing significant losses.

The Bank of Credit and Commerce International (BCCI) Scandal (1991):



BCCI, a global bank, engaged in money laundering, bribery, and fraud on a massive scale.

Its collapse led to losses for depositors, investors, and regulators, and it was considered one of the largest financial frauds in history.

Fyre Festival (2017):

Promoted as a luxury music festival on a private island, Fyre Festival turned out to be a complete disaster, with inadequate infrastructure, insufficient food, and chaotic conditions.

Many attendees were left stranded, and organizers faced legal consequences for their deceptive marketing.

Volkswagen’s Emission Scandal (2015):



Volkswagen admitted to installing “defeat devices” in their diesel vehicles to cheat emissions tests, misleading regulators and consumers about their vehicles’ environmental impact.

The scandal resulted in billions of dollars in fines and damages.

The Great Salad Oil Swindle (1963):



Anthony De Angelis deceived banks into lending millions of dollars based on inflated inventories of soybean oil.

When the banks inspected the collateral, they discovered it was a fraction of the claimed value, leading to financial losses.

The Charles Ingram Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? Scandal (2001):



Charles Ingram and his accomplices devised a plan to cheat on the popular quiz show, Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?

They used coded coughs to signal correct answers and won the top prize, but the scam was later uncovered, and the Ingrams faced legal consequences.

