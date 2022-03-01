- Advertisement -

Prison is simply a building in which people are legally held as a punishment for a crime they have committed or while awaiting trial.

In this article, we are going to look at the top 10 most dangerous prisons in the world. Relax and enjoy the article below;

1.GITARAMA PRISON, RWANDA.

A prison where inmates kill each other, it was built to accommodate 600 inmates, but it houses as many as 7,000.

People are forced to stand most of the time because there’s no space to sit or lie down.

2. Mendoza Prison, Argentina.

In this prison, the inmates are so dangerous that guards would leave meals at specific spots, far away from the prisoners, to protect themselves.

There have been countless recorded cases of prisoners killing themselves over little arguments.

3.MARACAIBO NATIONAL PRISON (SABANETA PRISON), VENEZUELA.

This place is run by gangs of different groups. In 2013, over 69 prisoners were killed alone. There is a high rate of crime as guards have little to no control.

4.LA SANTÉ, PARIS.

La Santé prison in Paris was built in 1867 and has housed some of the world’s most notorious inmates.

Conditions were so bad that some inmates drank drain cleaner or rat poison to kill themselves so they no longer had to deal with the misery.

5. Kirirki maximum security in Nigeria

It was first established in 1955. The mention of Kirikiri first reminds any Nigerian of this prison.

It has held notable prisoners like Chief Bode George, Clifford Orji, Al-Mustapha and Major General Shehu Musa Yar’Adua. It is run by gangs.

6. Pollsmoor Prison, SOUTH AFRICA.

Located in Cape Town, gang violence is an issue here daily because stabbings to fellow inmates and prison staff are the norm.

Sexual assaults are common and have contributed to the rapid spread of the HIV virus within the prison system.

7. Guantanamo Bay, Cuba.

This America-owned prison was made to house Taliban and Al-Qaeda suspects captured in Afghanistan.

While former President Obama was seeking for the presidency, he vowed to close the prison, it is still fully operational to this day.

8. Vladimir Central Prison.

This is the largest maximum-security prison in Russia ridden with diseases. Routine torture is a common sight at Vladimir Central, prisoners are dragged out of their cells, made to put up their hands on a wall, and then whipped and beaten to death.

9. Tadmor Prison, Syria.

Detainees are tortured and killed by being dragged to death or being cut up using an axe. In the June of 1980, President Hafez-al-Assad issued orders to soldiers to “kill every prisoner in sight” as a response to an attack on his life.

10. La Modelo, Columbia.

The prison consists of two wings, the north wing that holds the left-wing rebels and the south wing holds the right-wing government supporters.

The space between the wings is the battleground where the killings take place