Ghana’s Asante Kingdom (Ashanti Region) is home to some of the country’s oldest and most prestigious senior high schools (SHS).

These schools have historically played an important role in developing the region’s education system and promoting national growth.

The following is a list of the top 10 oldest senior high schools in the Asante Kingdom (Ashanti Region).

OSEI KYERETWIE SENIOR HIGH SCHOOL – OKESS (87 years)

Oseikyeretwie Senior High School

Osei Kyeretwie Senior High School (OKESS) was founded in July 1937 by Sierra Leonean J.T. Robert as the first secondary school on Asante land, initially called Asante Collegiate. It was located in the Asafo suburb of Kumasi and started as a private institution for a small group of male students. The school was later renamed in honour of Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Agyemang Prempeh II, also known as Barima Osei Kyeretwie.

After the renaming, the school moved to a new site at Dichemso, previously occupied by Modern City Academy. The student population grew rapidly, prompting Asantehene Osei Agyemang Prempeh II to acquire a larger site at Old Tafo. The school operated at both locations for several years before permanently relocating to the Old Tafo campus in the 2004/05 academic year. The Dichemso campus is now home to Serwaa Nyarko Girls’ SHS.

The school’s motto is “Service to God and Humanity,” and its students are affectionately referred to as “Ahenemma” (Princes and Princesses). Today, OKESS stands as a prominent educational institution in Tafo, a suburb of Kumasi.

OSEI TUTU BOYS’ SCHOOL – OT (84 years)

Osei Tutu Senior High School

The Vacus land was established in 1940 by the Methodist Church to fill a gap created by the establishment of Mmofraturo Girls Boarding School, providing a middle school exclusively for boys. Initially, the school operated out of a bungalow at Freeman College in Kumasi, near Wesley College. The school’s enrollment grew quickly, prompting the Church to search for a permanent location. The leadership sought a new site and approached Manhyia for a suitable parcel of land.

The Akroponghene at the time, Nana Kwabina Sarfo II, had previously expressed his disappointment to Otumfuo Osei Agyemang Prempeh II about a land offer that had been declined by another group. In response, the Asantehene directed that the land in Akropong be given to the Methodist Church for the new school. Additionally, Otumfuo Osei Agyemang Prempeh II instructed that the school be named in honour of Otumfuo Osei Tutu I, the founder of the Asante Kingdom.

In recognition of the contributions from both Otumfuo Osei Agyemang Prempeh II and Nana Kwabina Sarfo II, the two premier houses of the school were named after them. The school’s motto, “MY UTMOST FOR HIS HIGHEST,” reflects its ethos, and its former students are known as ABREMPONG. The school shares an affiliation with Afia Kobi Girls’ Senior High School as its counterpart for girls.

EFFIDUASI SEC. COM SCHOOL -EFFISCO (81 years)

Effiduasi SecCom school

The school, popularly known as Mpanimfo?, was founded by Mr. E.R. Addow in 1943 as the Modern School of Commerce (MODESCO) in Akwamu, a suburb of Effiduase. Initially, the school focused exclusively on commercial subjects such as Typing, Shorthand, and Office Practice, catering to the growing need for skilled clerical workers.

In 1963, the school was absorbed into the public education system, leading to a broadening of its curriculum. New subjects, including Mathematics, English Language, Science, Geography, and Accounting, were introduced, and the school’s name was changed to Effiduase Secondary Commercial School (EFFISCO) to reflect its expanded offerings.

The school was later relocated to its current site, which was donated by the Akrobeto and Kyidom families and endorsed by the Effiduase Divisional Council. The school’s former students are known as Mpanimfo?, meaning ‘Elders’ or ‘Seniors’. Its motto, “Strenue” (Latin for ‘Actively’), reflects its commitment to excellence, and it is recognised as the oldest commercial/business school in the Asante Kingdom.

ST. MONICA’S SENIOR HIGH SCHOOL (78 years)

St Monica Senior High School

St. Monica’s School was founded at Asante Mampong between 1931 and 1936 following a request by the Asantehene, Otumfuo Agyeman Prempeh I, to the Anglican Church. The school was established to provide higher education for women in the Asante region, complementing the existing Wesley Training College for men, which had been set up by the Methodist Church. Originally, St. Monica’s was founded in Cape Coast in 1926 but was relocated to Asante Mampong due to land constraints and at the behest of the Asantehene.

In 1946, St. Monica’s was formally established as a separate secondary school, distinct from the Women’s Training College. The school has a historic connection with Adisadel College, as it was the ceremonial boys’ school for St. Monica’s, where students were referred to as ‘Santamonica’. However, due to the distance, Mfantseman Girls’ School has taken on the role of hosting the male students, leading to friendly rivalries and regular interactions during each other’s speech and prize days.

St. Monica’s School also served as the ceremonial girls’ school for the Asante royal family, particularly when male heirs were attending Adisadel College. Known for their elegance and graceful presence, the students have earned the nickname “Aho?f?fo?” (meaning ‘Beautiful Girls’). The school is renowned for its athletic achievements, holding the record for the most Super Zonals trophies in the Ashanti Region, second only to TI AMASS, Kumasi.

PREMPEH COLLEGE -PC (75 years)

Prempeh College

Prempeh College was founded in 1949 by the Asanteman Council, the British Colonial Government, the Methodist Church of Ghana, and the Presbyterian Church of Ghana. It holds the distinction of being the first school in Ghana to be managed jointly by both the Presbyterian and Methodist churches. The school was named after Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu Agyeman Prempeh II, who donated the land for its construction. The college was designed to model Eton College in England.

The school has an impressive record in academic and extracurricular achievements. It won the National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ) in 1994 and 1996 and holds the second-highest number of NSMQ trophies. Additionally, Prempeh College boasts the most International Robotics Championship trophies of any school in Ghana. The school’s alumni are known as “Amanfo?,” and the school is affiliated with Yaa Asantewaa Girls’ SHS, collectively referred to as “Amanadehye?.”

Located in Sofoline, a suburb of Kumasi, Prempeh College’s motto is “Suban Ne Nimde?,” which translates to “Character and Integrity.” The school continues to uphold these values while fostering excellence in both academics and character development.

TI AHMADIYYA SENIOR HIGH SCHOOL-TI AMASS(74 Years)

TI Ahmadiyya Senior High School

Talimul Islam Ahmadiyya Senior High School (TI Ahmadiyya SHS) was established on 30th January 1950 by the Ahmadiyya Muslim Mission, Ghana. The first headmaster was Dr. S. B. Ahmad, an expatriate, who started the school with just twenty-five students and seven teachers. The school’s name, “Talimul Islam,” is an Arabic phrase meaning “The Teachings of Islam,” reflecting its religious foundation.

The school, which was the first Muslim secondary school in Ghana, has grown significantly over the years. There are now several TI Ahmadiyya schools in the Ashanti region, each distinguished by its location. The TI Ahmadiyya SHS in Kumasi, commonly referred to as “Real AMASS” or “AMASS Phobia,” is particularly well-known for its reputation.

Located in Asafo, opposite the Baba Yara Sports Stadium, Real AMASS has gained prominence for its excellence in sports, particularly in the Ashanti Regional Super Zonal championships, where it holds the most trophies. This has earned the school a competitive reputation in the region.

OPOKU WARE SCHOOL – OWASS (72 years)

Opoku Ware Senior High School

Opoku Ware School was founded in 1952 by the Catholic Missionary and is named after Asante King Otumfuo Opoku Ware I, who was admired for his leadership, military strength, and support for education. It is believed to be the first, and possibly the only, Catholic school in Ghana named after a king. Otumfuo Opoku Ware I’s passion for education inspired the school’s establishment.

The alumni of Opoku Ware School are known as Akatakyie, an Asante term meaning “conquering heroes.” The school’s patron saint is Saint Thomas Aquinas, and its motto, Deus Lux Scientiae, translates as “God is the Light of Knowledge.” The school has a strong cultural identity, with each student being assigned a unique code based on their year of entry, making them more commonly known by their number rather than their names.

Located in Santasi, a suburb of Kumasi, Opoku Ware School is affiliated with St. Louis SHS, and together the two schools form Akataslopsa. The school has earned a reputation for academic excellence, having been recognised as the best in the Ashanti Region for WASSCE performance, and is also a two-time winner of the National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ).

KONONGO ODUMASI SENIOR HIGH SCHOOL – Great KOSS (71 years)

Konongo Odumasi Senior High School

Konongo Odumasi Senior High School (KOSS) was officially opened on 23rd February 1953 as the first secondary school in the Asante Akyem area. Initially, the school had 21 boys and 5 girls, and it was part of the 1951 Gold Coast Government’s “Accelerated Development Plan for Education.” The two towns, Konongo and Odumasi, both vied for the privilege of hosting the school, leading to a rivalry that was eventually resolved in a spirit of unity.

The conflict between the two towns was settled when leaders realised that collaboration was key. The school initially operated from a temporary structure known as “Biafra,” named after the secessionist state from the Nigerian Civil War. This period of compromise and cooperation laid the foundation for the school’s identity and growth.

The school’s name, Konongo-Odumasi Secondary School, symbolises the unity of the two towns. Its motto, “Anuanom” with the response “Baanu Y?”, reflects this spirit. KOSS is renowned for its academic achievements, notably being the first and only school in Ghana to win the National Independence Day Debate competition, a title it successfully defended the following year.

ASANTEMAN SENIOR HIGH SCHOOL – ASASS (70 Years)

Asanteman Senior High School

The school, regarded as the official school of the Asante Empire, was founded in 1954 as a co-educational day school by the Asante Youth Association (AYA) to meet the growing demand for secondary education in the Asante Kingdom. At the time, there were few secondary schools in the region, forcing students to travel to coastal areas for their education.

Initially named Asante Youth Association Day Secondary School, the institution was under the management of AYA until 1962, when it was absorbed into the public education system. Over time, the school expanded from a single stream to three streams by the 1980s, reflecting its growth and increasing enrolment.

Both former and current students are known as “Nananom,” an Asante term meaning “Kings and Queens.” The school, located in Bantama, Kumasi, continues to be a significant institution in the region, with its legacy and motto guiding its community.

KUMASI ACADEMY – KUMACA (67 Years)

Kumasi Academy

Kumasi Academy, located in Asokore-Mampong, Kumasi, was founded in 1957 by the American Baptist Missionary Union. Initially named Sadler Baptist School, it began with a middle school and a seminary in 1956. In the same year, a secondary school was added by Rev. Poe, and it was named Sadler Baptist College.

In 1960, the seminary was relocated to Abuakwa, leaving the secondary school at its original site in Asokore-Mampong. Despite attempts by the government to influence its administration, the Baptist Mission maintained control over the school. Eventually, the mission handed the school over to the government, with the condition that the name be changed and that the Baptist Mission retained the right to teach religion. As a result, the school was renamed Kumasi Academy.

The school’s motto is “Vouloir, c’est pouvoir,” a French idiom meaning “to want is to be able to.” Its alumni are known as “Akunini.” Kumasi Academy gained national recognition when it won the National STEMNOVATION Challenge in 2022.