Top 10 Richest Countries in the World as at November 2024

As we approach the end of 2024, the global economic landscape continues to change, with some countries maintaining their status as global economic powerhouses.

While wealth can be evaluated in various ways, GDP per capita is widely regarded as an important indicator of a country’s economic strength.

This indicator provides a snapshot of a country’s average income and can provide insight into its citizens’ quality of life and overall economic health.

Here are the world’s top ten richest countries in 2024, ranked by GDP per capita.

Luxembourg – GDP per capita: Approx. $140,000

Luxembourg

Luxembourg, a small European country with a population of approximately 650,000, has the world’s highest GDP per capita. Despite its small, Luxembourg has a disproportionately big economic influence.

The country’s success is heavily influenced by its reputation as a worldwide financial hub, with a booming banking and investment sector. Its advantageous tax policy and business-friendly rules also attract global firms, which boosts the economy even further.

A well-developed social welfare system and an affluent expatriate community contribute to the country’s high level of wealth.

Switzerland – GDP per capita: Approx. $100,000

Switzerland

Switzerland remains one of the world’s wealthiest nations. Switzerland’s economy is well-diversified, with a robust banking industry, a high-quality manufacturing sector, and overall stability.

The country’s pharmaceutical, financial, and precision sectors (such as watchmaking) are globally famous, contributing greatly to its economic strength.

Furthermore, Switzerland’s neutral status and good living level have made it a popular destination for global talent and international business.

Ireland – GDP per capita: Approx. $95,000

Ireland

Ireland has had tremendous economic progress in recent decades, transitioning from a predominantly agricultural economy to a global hub for technology, pharmaceuticals, and finance.

The country’s low corporate tax rates have attracted significant worldwide corporations, particularly those in the technology and pharmaceutical industries.

Ireland’s economic growth is also fueled by high levels of foreign direct investment, robust exports, and a competent workforce. As a result, Ireland is one of the wealthiest countries in the world.

Norway – GDP per capita: Approx. $90,000

Norway

Norway’s substantial natural resources, particularly oil and gas, have contributed significantly to the country’s riches.

The country properly put its oil riches in a sovereign wealth fund, ensuring the long-term prosperity of its population. Aside from its natural resource richness, Norway has one of the world’s best living standards, with top-notch healthcare, education, and social services.

The country also has a strong welfare state, low unemployment, and a stable political system, all of which contribute to its high GDP per capita.

Qatar – GDP per capita: Approx. $80,000

Qatar

Qatar, is a small but extremely affluent country on the Arabian Peninsula, with one of the highest GDPs per capita in the world.

Its enormous riches are derived from its large natural gas and oil reserves, which have made it a significant player in global energy markets. With a small population, Qatar has been able to divide its oil revenues in such a way that its residents enjoy a high standard of living.

The government also makes significant investments in infrastructure and education, preparing the country for a post-oil future.

Singapore – GDP per capita: Approx. $80,000

Singapore

Singapore has long been considered one of Asia’s most successful economies.

The city-state’s strategic location at the crossroads of global trade, open-market economy, and pro-business policies has made it an attractive investment destination.

Singapore’s highly developed financial services sector, world-class port, and technological innovation have propelled it into the ranks of the world’s wealthiest countries. The country’s continuous economic growth and high level of living demonstrate its ability to navigate global economic crises.

United States – GDP per capita: Approx. $78,000

USA

As the world’s largest economy, the United States continues to be one of the wealthiest countries in terms of GDP per capita.

The country’s economic dominance is built on its diverse economy, which includes technology, finance, entertainment, manufacturing, and agriculture.

The United States continues to lead in technical innovation, with Silicon Valley and other hubs serving as epicentres for cutting-edge businesses. While income inequality persists, the high average GDP per capita reflects the substantial economic activity generated by its population.

Denmark – GDP per capita: Approx. $75,000

Denmark

Denmark’s prosperity is ascribed to a mix of high taxation, strong social measures, and a healthy labour market.

Denmark is well-known for its robust social safety nets, which include universal healthcare and free education. It frequently rates high on global happiness indices.

The country’s economy is broad, with strengths in industries such as renewable energy, manufacturing, and technology. Denmark’s business-friendly atmosphere and excellent production levels place it among Europe’s wealthiest countries.

Sweden – GDP per capita: Approx. $70,000

Sweden

Sweden is another Nordic country that ranks among the wealthiest nations in the world.

The Swedish economy is known for its high degree of innovation, particularly in industries like technology, telecommunications, and green energy.

Sweden’s commitment to social welfare and equality, along with its strong work-life balance, makes it an appealing place to live and work. The country also has a large export sector, particularly in machinery, vehicles, and pharmaceuticals.

Australia – GDP per capita: Approx. $70,000

Australia

Australia rounds out the world’s top ten richest countries.

The country’s riches are derived from its plentiful natural resources, which include minerals, coal, and agricultural products, as well as a robust service sector. Australia’s excellent standard of living, combined with its strong educational and healthcare institutions, makes it an appealing location for both natives and expatriates.

The country’s stable political climate and strategic trade links with Asia-Pacific and worldwide markets strengthen its economic position.