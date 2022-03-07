Top 10 richest drugs lords of all time

- Advertisement -

Since the beginning of the early 80s, a couple of fearless and lionhearted drug lords have made fortunes for themselves.

Some of these ruthless nation wreckers are alive while others are dead. Let me walk you through the path of the top 10 richest drug lords of all time.

1. Pablo Escobar ~$33.91 Billion Dubbed “the king of cocaine”

Escobar is the wealthiest criminal in history, having amassed an estimated net worth of US$30 billion by the time of his death equivalent to $64 billion as of 2021.

2. Amado Carrillo Fuentes: $28.26 Billion

Amado Carrillo Fuentes became the leader of Juarez cartel after eliminating his boss Rafael Aguilar Guajardo.

Unfortunately, he died after a plastic surgery operation in 1997, trying to change his appearance so that he can enjoy his cash.

3. Semion Mogilevich: $10 Billion

The 74-year-old Mogilevich is believed to be freely living in Moscow with his three kids. He is the boss of the bosses of Russian mafia syndicates.

He derived most of his wealth from “weapons trafficking, contract murders & extortion.

4. Dawood Ibrahim $7.57 Billion

Dawood Ibrahim Kaskar is an Indian drug lord who has been wanted since 1993. He is in the top 5 world’s most wanted fugitives list now.

He reportedly heads the Indian organised crime syndicate, D-Company, which he founded in Mumbai in the 1970s.

5. The Ochoa Brothers: $6.78 Billion

Jorge Luis Ochoa Vásquez, Juan David Ochoa Vásquez and Fabio Ochoa Vásquez are among the founders of the Medellin Cartel. Jorge Luis Ochoa paid a small price for his wealth. He surrendered in 1991.

6. Jose Gonzalo Rodriguez Gacha: $5.65 Billion

Jose Gonzalo Rodriguez Gacha was one of the leaders of the Medellin Cartel and was actually included in Forbes’ billionaire’s list in 1988.

He was killed in 1989 during a gunfight with another cartel along with his 17-year-old son.

7. Khun Sa: $5.65 Billion

Khun Sa was born to a Chinese father and a Shan mother. The “Opium King” is the most successful drug lord as he retired in 1996 and enjoyed his wealth for a good 11 years until his death. His children are wealthy businesspeople in Myanmar today.

8. The Orejuela Brothers: $3.39 Billion

Gilberto Rodríguez Orejuela was the leader of the Colombian Cali Cartel and is currently serving a 30-year sentence in the United States.

His brother Miguel Rodriguez Orejuela is also serving a prison sentence at a fed prison in Pennsylvania.

9. Carlos Lehder: $3.05 Billion

Carlos was the co-founder of the Medellin Cartel and one of Pablo Escobar’s partners in crime.

He’s known for creating a base for drug smuggling on a private island in the Bahamas.

10. El Chapo: $3 Billion

Guzmán, the infamous former leader of the Sinaloa cartel, is serving a life sentence in a US prison.

He was one of the biggest traffickers of drugs to the US and, in 2009 he entered Forbes list 701 richest person alive although we believe he’s worth more.