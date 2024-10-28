Top 10 Richest Pastors in Ghana in 2024

This article is based on the richest pastors in Ghana in 2024.

Preaching the word of God in the past used to be based on one receiving a calling from God but these days the story has changed and people just wake up and start describing themselves as Pastors.

In the last few years, the number of Pastors and Churches has increased with some people even asking that the government do something about it since some people are just using their roles as pastors to dupe people.

There is no doubt that pastors are ranked among the wealthiest individuals globally.

Notably, many African pastors dominate these rankings, reflecting their substantial financial success. However, it is striking that no Ghanaian pastor appears on the list of the top ten richest pastors in the world.

Let us take a look at some richest pastors in Ghana in no particular order.

Bishop Dag Heward-Mills

Dag Heward Mills

He is the creator of Lighthouse Chapel International. Since its inception in 1988, the church has developed steadily and is now available in over 50 countries. Bishop Heward-Mills, a medical practitioner, has written more than 50 Christian works.

His church’s headquarters in Accra, The Qodesh, is known as one of Ghana’s largest auditoriums. Bishop Dag Heward-Mills is worth over $10 million.

Rev. Isaac Owusu Bempah

Rev Owusu Bempah

Reverend Isaac Owusu Bempah, founder and leader of the Glorious Word Power Ministry, has earned a seat on this list. The preacher, who is regarded as a political preacher, has managed to accumulate a fortune for himself.

Owusu Bempah has never veiled his support for the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP). His fame has surged since he successfully predicted Akufo-Addo’s victory in the 2016 election. Even Ghana’s president, Akufo-Addo, hailed him during his victory address. But in 2024, the story changed when he stated that NDC Presidential contender and former President John Mahama would win the election.

Pastor Mensa Otabil

Dr Mensah Otabil

Pastor Dr. Mensah Otabil is one of Ghana’s few recognized preachers. Mensah Otabil founded and leads the International Central Gospel Church (ICGC).

Pastor Mensah Otabil, in addition to her extensive banking knowledge and serving as the Capital Bank’s board chairperson, owns several enterprises around the country and abroad. Mensah Otabil is also in charge of Central University.

Bishop Charles Agyin-Asare

Bishop Charles Agyin Asare

Bishop Charles Agyin-Asare is the founder of the Perez Chapel International. He presides over about 300 churches locally and internationally.

His church’s headquarters, the Perez Dome, is said to be the biggest church auditorium in Accra, with the capacity to accommodate over 10,000 people.

Rev. Eastwood Anaba

Eastwood Anaba

Pastor Eastwood Anaba is the President of Eastwood Anaba Ministries (EAM), which is located in Bolgatanga, Upper East Region of Ghana, and has mission centres in London and the United States of America.

Fountain Gate Chapel, the church of Pastor Eastwood Anaba, has over a hundred branches worldwide. Eastwood Anaba is a pharmacist who graduated from the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology in Kumasi, Ghana.

Pastor Elvis Agyemang

Prophet Elvis Agyemang

Pastor Elvis Agyemang is a televangelist, author, and revivalist from Accra, Ghana. He is Grace Mountain Ministry’s founder and main pastor, as well as the Alpha Hour convenor. He is well-known for his Alpha Hour live-stream prayer sessions on Facebook and YouTube.

His Alpha Hour Prophet is regarded as one of the country’s wealthiest pastors after a viral photo of his congregation counting money leaked on the internet. Shortly after, it was revealed that he had been able to purchase houses and businesses using money from his Alpha Hour prayer sessions.

Stephen Adom Kyei-Duah

Stephen Adom Kyei Duah

Adom Kyei Duah is a well-known preacher in Ghana for his effective ministry and broad community outreach. As the founder of a thriving church, he has amassed a sizable following, which has greatly increased his fortune through tithes, gifts, and donations. His success is bolstered by his involvement in a variety of commercial activities, including real estate, as well as a strong media presence that promotes his teachings and attracts a larger audience.

In addition to his financial achievements, Duah is well-known for his humanitarian endeavours, which include funding several community development initiatives. His capacity to connect with people and foster positive change distinguishes him as one of Ghana’s richer pastors, demonstrating the junction of faith, influence, and financial success in his ministry.

Reverend Sam Nii Korankye Ankrah

Sam Nii Korankye Ankrah

Reverend Sam Nii Korankye Ankrah is the founder and leader of Royal House Chapel International and serves as its general supervisor.

Reverend Sam Nii Korankye Ankrah has one of Ghana’s largest churches. The Accra church alone holds three services every Sunday, with at least over 10,000 people attending each. He owns several mansions across the country and a few abroad.

Michael Boadi Nyamekye

Michael Boadi Nyamekye

Michael Boadi Nyamekye is a well-known preacher in Ghana, renowned for his energetic preaching and leadership. As the founder of the Makers House Chapel, he has amassed a sizable following that contributes greatly to his fortune through offerings, tithes, and gifts from his loyal followers.

His ministry focuses on spiritual growth and community engagement, which has attracted a large number of believers and improved his financial situation.

Bernard Elbernard Nelson Eshun

Bernard ElBernard Nelson Eshun

Bernard Elbernard Nelson Eshun is regarded as a successful pastor and entrepreneur in Ghana. He is the founder of Elbernard Ministries, where he has built a large following via his powerful lectures and community involvement. His ministry not only draws a big congregation, resulting in significant financial support through tithes and offerings, but it also promotes personal and spiritual growth.

In addition to his pastoral activities, Eshun is active in a variety of economic ventures that add to his fortune. His media activity, which includes broadcast appearances and social media involvement, contributes to his influence and reach. Beyond financial achievement, he is committed to philanthropy, sponsoring a variety of charitable programs that assist the community, cementing his position as a significant player in Ghana’s religious and corporate sectors.