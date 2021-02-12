2021 top 100 African musicians announced, 10 musicians from Ghana make the list

Pro Africa entertainment TV channel Watsup TV in colloboration with PR and rating agency, Avance media have announced the inaugural list of the top 100 African musicians.

The list consist musicians from 26 African countries with notable names like Angelique Kidjo, Burna Boy, Davido, Wizkid, Mohammed Mounir, Cassper Nyovest, Khaligrapgh Jones, Sarkodie and others.

The list has 18 female musicians, 9 group musicians and 73 males musicians. Nigerian musician Rema is the youngest among the 100 with the age 20 with Egypt’s Mohammed Mounir being the oldest with age of 66.

Nigeria is the country with the most representative having 26 musicians representing from the west African country followed by Ghana with 10, Cote D’Ivoire with 7 and South Africa with 6 musicians.

ABD Traore CEO of WatsUp TV said that this annual list is focused on throwing the shine on top African musician with greatest impact on the industry.

MD of Avance Media, Prince Akpah added that these are the best collective African ambassadors highlighting to the world what Africa has to offer musically.

BELOW IS THE FULL LIST OF THE TOP 100 AFRICAN MUSICIANS ARRANGED ALPABETICALLY: