Year in Retrospect; Top 13 Ghanaian personalities who passed away in 2020

The year 2020, to many, has been the worst year of their lives. Everything came to a standstill when the deadly COVID-19 broke out.

Here in Ghana, the Coronavirus coupled with a series of strange deaths of some high ranking personalities in the country took away our joy.

The year which started on a good note all of a sudden has become a year generations unborn will hear of as the worst year in the history of the motherland, Ghana.

Ghpage, as the year 2020 ends in a few days has compiled the list of Top 13 Ghanaian personalities who passed away.

Below are the List of the 13 Personalities who died in 2020;

KOFI B.

The legendary Highlife artist, Kofi B died on February 2, 2020. According to reports, the musician was sick for some time which later kept him indoors.

He died on Sunday dawn after a show, where he collapsed after complaining of heart pains in Cape Coast, Kofi Nti reports. Kofi B was buried on November 7, 2020.

Kofi B is the hitmaker of songs such as Bantama Kofi Boakye, Koforidua Flowers, Mmobrowa and many more.

PEOPHET SETH FRIMPONG;

Seth Frimpong

Ghanaians, in April 24, 2020 woke up to the news of the sudden demise of one of the nations great gospel musicians, Prophet Seth Frimpong.

Following his death, news came out that he the man of God died from Diabetes.

A family member explained that he fell sick just last week and has been admitted at Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital.

Ghpage was reliably informed just in the wake of his death that Seth Frimpong had diabetes and was being treated, he also suffered a stroke.

Seth Frimpong besides serving Ghanaians with great gospel songs is how he nurtured people to praise God through music.

Brother Sammy, Ernest Opoku, and many others were his students and he taught them to perfection.

BISHOP BERNARD NAYRKO;

Bishop Bernard Nyarko

Kumawood’s finest actor Bishop Bernard Nyarko left Ghanaians in shock when news broke that has passed on.

Bishop Bernard Nyarko was reported dead on May 2, 2020, at the Ridge Hospital suffering from colon cancer.

Bishop Bernard Nyarko was buried on June 26, 2020, in a private burial at Obosomase in the Eastern region.

APRAKU MY DAUGHTER;

Evangelist Emmanuel Kwaku Apraku aka ‘Apraku My Daughter’ of King Jesus Ministry International was reported dead May 20, 2020.

He died shortly after a video of him turn into a serious drunkard went viral on all media platforms.

KWADWO ANNOR WIAFE;

Kwadwo Wiafe

June 4, 2020 in the history of Despite Media will be regarded as the saddest day as one of it’s leading figures, Kwadwo Annor Wiafe passed away.

Kwadwo Wiafe, Head of Marketing at UTV and host of drive time show Ye Ko Fie on Neat FM drew his last breath at the Nyaho Medical Center in Accra after a short illness.

He was buried exactly a month after his death on July 4, 2020. The news of Wiafe’s death left many industry people in tears.

Despite Media Company has indeed lost a vibrant personality with the favourite_mcs_mc passing on.

NANA AGYEI SIKAPA;

Last words of Nana Agyei Sikapa will break you down (VIDEO)

Nana Agyei Sikapa, the veteran journalist with Multimedia Group died at the Ridge Hospital on Friday 19th June 2020 after a short illness.

The seasoned newscaster joined the Despite Media from the Garden city radio in Kumasi in 2003

Aside from his news-casting role, Nana Agyei hosted varieties of radio programs like wubu b3 a me nso me teb3, wugyidie ne s3n on Peace 104.3 Fm every Sundays, exactly 8 pm.

NANA TUFFOUR;

Veteran Highlife musician Nana Tuffour died in the early hours of 15th June 2020 after battling a short illness.

LAWYER OWUSU AFRIYIE- SIR JOHN;

Sir-John-NPP

The former General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party, Kwadwo Owusu Afriyie, popularly known as Sir John, is among the list of dead personalities in 2020.

He died in Accra after a short illness. In a report at hand, the former NPP General Secretary died after testing positive for Covid-19.

He succumbed to complications of the viral disease while undergoing treatment at the ICU of the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital.

RAY STYLES;

CEO of Penciled Celebrities, Ray Styles

The CEO of Penciled celebrities Ray Styles real name Emmanuel Apraku died on October 1, 2020.

The popular Ghanaian artist was suffering from a liver problem and the last time news about him went viral was when come people came together to solicit for funds to pay for his treatment.

The once good looking and gallant Ray Styles due to this ailment reduced to become very thin and after months of battling this liver disease, he finally kicked the bucket.

His funeral was held at the Trade Fair Center on Saturday 7th November 2020.

OSOFO DADZIE;

Osofo Dadzie

Veteran Ghanaian actor, Frimpong Manso popularly known as Osofo Dadzie was reported dead on August 10, 2020. Osofo Dadzie died at the age of 89.

JERRY JOHN RAWLINGS;

Flt-Lt. Jerry John Rawlings

Jerry John Rawlings, a Ghanaian military officer and politician who led the country from 1981 to 2001 died on 12th November 2020.

According to GhOne TV, the ex-president died of the deadly coronavirus. Jerry John Rawlings is said to have passed on at Korle Bu Teaching Hospital.

EKOW QUANSAH HAYFORD;

Ekow-Quansah-Hayford

Member of Parliament for Mfantseman Constituency, Hon Ekow Quansah Hayford died after he was shot by armed robbers on October 9, 2020.

The MP is said to have been shot on the Abeadze Dominase–Abeadze Duadzi–Mankessim road by some unknown assailants on his return from a campaign trip with just two months to the parliamentary elections.

BEATRICE CHINERY;

May their souls Rest In Power till we meet again. Ghana will forever remember you.