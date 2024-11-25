Top 20 Ghanaian SHS in 2024 according to NSMQ statistics

PrimeTime Limited, organisers of the National Science & Maths Quiz(NSMQ) has released a list of top Senior High Schools (SHS) in Ghana for 2024.

According to them, they ranked 322 Senior High Schools in the country using the Elo ratings the same system used by Fifa for their ranking and Chess.

They added that the NSMQ title played little role in the ranking and the statistics’ compilation from 2014 to 2024.

In the list, Presec Legon came in first with 1659.15 points, with the reigning title holders Mfantsipim School coming in third with 1506.60 points.

This year, finalists Keta SHTS and St. Augustines College came in sixth and seventh, respectively.

Check out the list of the Top 20 Schools.

PRESEC, Legon – 1659.15 points

-- AD --

Presec Legon

Prempeh College – 1546.93 points

Prempeh College

Mfantsipim School – 1506.60 points

Mfantsipim School

Adisadel College – 1500.13 points

Adisadel College

Opoku Ware School – 1473.98 points

Opoku Ware Senior High School

Keta SHTS – 1440.30 points

Keta SHTS

St. Augustine’s College – 1427.30 points

St Augustines College

St. Peter’s SHS – 1396.83 points

St Peters SHS

Achimota School – 1396.43 points

Achimota School

St. Thomas Aquinas SHS – 1310.66 points

St Thomas Aquinas SHS

Wesley Girls’ High School – 1308.68 points

Wesley Girls High School

University Practice SHS – 1299.80 points

University Practice SHS

Ghana National College – 1287.38 points

Ghana National College

Accra Academy – 1283.39 points

Accra Academy

Tamale SHS – 1277.48 points

Tamale SHS

Koforidua Sec Tech – 1272.46 points

Koforidua Sec Tech

Kumasi High – 1267.05 points

Kumasi High School

St. James Sem. SHS – 1252.30 points

image

Pope John SHS – 1250.54 points

Pope John SHS

Mawuli School – 1242.41 points