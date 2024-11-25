Top 20 Ghanaian SHS in 2024 according to NSMQ statistics

PrimeTime Limited, organisers of the National Science & Maths Quiz(NSMQ) has released a list of top Senior High Schools (SHS) in Ghana for 2024.
According to them, they ranked 322 Senior High Schools in the country using the Elo ratings the same system used by Fifa for their ranking and Chess.
They added that the NSMQ title played little role in the ranking and the statistics’ compilation from 2014 to 2024.
In the list, Presec Legon came in first with 1659.15 points, with the reigning title holders Mfantsipim School coming in third with 1506.60 points.
This year, finalists Keta SHTS and St. Augustines College came in sixth and seventh, respectively.
Check out the list of the Top 20 Schools.
PRESEC, Legon – 1659.15 points
Prempeh College – 1546.93 points
Mfantsipim School – 1506.60 points
Adisadel College – 1500.13 points
Opoku Ware School – 1473.98 points
Keta SHTS – 1440.30 points
St. Augustine’s College – 1427.30 points
St. Peter’s SHS – 1396.83 points
Achimota School – 1396.43 points
St. Thomas Aquinas SHS – 1310.66 points
Wesley Girls’ High School – 1308.68 points
University Practice SHS – 1299.80 points
Ghana National College – 1287.38 points
Accra Academy – 1283.39 points
Tamale SHS – 1277.48 points
Koforidua Sec Tech – 1272.46 points
Kumasi High – 1267.05 points
St. James Sem. SHS – 1252.30 points
Pope John SHS – 1250.54 points
Mawuli School – 1242.41 points