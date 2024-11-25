Top 20 Ghanaian SHS in 2024 according to NSMQ statistics

GhPageTop 20 Ghanaian SHS in 2024 according to NSMQ statistics



By Qwame Benedict

Schools

PrimeTime Limited, organisers of the National Science & Maths Quiz(NSMQ) has released a list of top Senior High Schools (SHS) in Ghana for 2024.

According to them, they ranked 322 Senior High Schools in the country using the Elo ratings the same system used by Fifa for their ranking and Chess.

They added that the NSMQ title played little role in the ranking and the statistics’ compilation from 2014 to 2024.

In the list, Presec Legon came in first with 1659.15 points, with the reigning title holders Mfantsipim School coming in third with 1506.60 points.

This year, finalists Keta SHTS and St. Augustines College came in sixth and seventh, respectively.

Check out the list of the Top 20 Schools.

PRESEC, Legon – 1659.15 points

- GhPage
Presec Legon

Prempeh College – 1546.93 points

Top 10 oldest Senior High Schools in the Asante Kingdom - GhPage
Prempeh College

Mfantsipim School – 1506.60 points

- GhPage
Mfantsipim School

Adisadel College – 1500.13 points

- GhPage
Adisadel College

Opoku Ware School – 1473.98 points

Top 10 oldest Senior High Schools in the Asante Kingdom - GhPage
Opoku Ware Senior High School

Keta SHTS – 1440.30 points

- GhPage
Keta SHTS

St. Augustine’s College – 1427.30 points

- GhPage
St Augustines College

St. Peter’s SHS – 1396.83 points

- GhPage
St Peters SHS

Achimota School – 1396.43 points

- GhPage
Achimota School

St. Thomas Aquinas SHS – 1310.66 points

- GhPage
St Thomas Aquinas SHS

Wesley Girls’ High School – 1308.68 points

- GhPage
Wesley Girls High School

University Practice SHS – 1299.80 points

- GhPage
University Practice SHS

Ghana National College – 1287.38 points

- GhPage
Ghana National College

Accra Academy – 1283.39 points

- GhPage
Accra Academy

Tamale SHS – 1277.48 points

- GhPage
Tamale SHS

Koforidua Sec Tech – 1272.46 points

- GhPage
Koforidua Sec Tech

Kumasi High – 1267.05 points

- GhPage
Kumasi High School

St. James Sem. SHS – 1252.30 points

- GhPage
image

Pope John SHS – 1250.54 points

- GhPage
Pope John SHS

Mawuli School – 1242.41 points

- GhPage
Mawuli School
Source:GhPage

