In this piece, GHPage looks at the top 5 music giants who have defied all the odds to become Ghana’s biggest music exports and how much they are worth.

Sarkodie

Michael Owusu Addo, commonly known by his stage name, Sarkodie, is a multiple award-winning Ghanaian musician who is considered the most successful rapper in Africa.

Sarkodie’s rapping prowess and lyrical dexterity have earned him a massive fanbase in not Ghana alone but the globe at large.



He started rapping at the tender age of 12 and hasn’t stopped till now as he’s currently 34 years old.



King Sark, preferably called by his fans, is wealthy and besides his remarkably successful music career, he has other businesses that generate huge monthly income.

Sarkodie launched his professional music career in 2008 by rapping and freestyling on a rap show titled Kasahare Level aired on Adom FM.

He went ahead to release hit singles such as Gogowoho, Baby Ft Mugeez, Borga, Lay away, etc.

Sarkodie is one of the most reliable Ghanaian musicians when it comes to album releases. He has released a number of albums. Here are all of his albums;



Makye (2009) Rapperholic (2012) Sarkology (2014) Highest (2017) Black Love Album (2019) Mary (2015) Alpha (2019) No Pressure (2021) Jamz (2022).

With a career spanning close to 15 years, it’s not surprising that Sarkodie has amassed a great fortune for himself.

State-of-the-art houses and an impressive collection of automobiles are among the many things that Sarkodie owns.



The rapper lives in two enormous mansions: one in Ghana’s Ashally Botwe and one in the UK, which he uses as a second home.



As for cars just like money isn’t a problem for the most decorated Ghanaian musicain.

1965 Mercedes Benz, W110 2011 Dodge Nitro, 2016 Mercedes-Benz E Class Coupe, 2016 Porsche Carrera.

2016 Range Rover Sport, 2016 Range Rover Vogue, 2016 Rolls-Royce Phantom, 2017 Mercedes-Benz G63, Lamborghini Aventador Toyota Land Cruiser are some of the cars that can be found inside his expensive garage.



The globally acclaimed rapper currently has a net worth of around $18 million. His music profession has provided the majority of his wealth, including live concerts, album sales, and royalties.



Additionally, he has various advertising and brand endorsement contracts with companies such as Samsung, Fan milk, Tigo, Standard Chartered Bank, Ayoba, Vume etc

Shatta Wale

Charles Nii Armah Mensah aka Shatta Wale is a versatile Ghanaian musician who is regarded as the king of African Dancehall due to his impeccable command over the borrowed Caribbean music genre.

Shatta Wale was born on October 17th, 1984 in Accra. His parents are Mr Charles Nii Armah Mensah Snr who is a Ghanaian businessman and politician and Madam Elsie Evelyn Avemegah.

As a child, Shatta made his interest in music known by singing and writing at a very tender age and was supported by both parents.

His professional music career in the early 2000s and he performed under the stage name Bandana until 2013 when he rebranded himself as Shatta Wale.

Rebranding himself is what have his music career a big push because he hit the spotlight immediately after that.

Shatta Wale has made an enviable fortune for himself after spending close to two decades in the music industry.

Apart from music, he has also made a chunk of money from ambassadorial deals, personal businesses and real estate.

He has worked with globally recognised brands such as Guinness Ghana, Kasapreko Company LTD, Tecno, Infinix, Rush Beverages, Boss Baker Beef, and many more.

And if I’m not exaggerating, the money he has generated from ambassadorial deals alone will be more than $2 million.

Shatta Wale claims to have over 7 houses and 8 cars. His current net worth is estimated to be around $15 million making him part of the top 10 richest Ghanaians celebrities.

Stonebwoy

Stonebwoy born Livingstone Etse Satekle is a BET award-winning Afro-Dancehall musician who was formerly a protege of dancehall maestro Samini.

The dancehall virtuoso is no stranger to success because he cemented a place for himself as part of Ghana’s top musicians of all time by being one of the country’s most awarded and lauded artists to date.

He has featured top-rated music stars such as Sean Paul, Keri Hilson and Trey Songs on some of his music projects.

Born and bred in Asahiamn, a large town in Accra, Stonebwoy has passed through all the painful stages of life to get to where he is at the moment.

He has performed for people from all walks of life with his electrifying performances in countries such as the USA, UK, Netherlands, Australia, etc.

The BHIM Nation boss dropped his first commercial single in 2012 and has since released 4 top charting albums and over 100 singles.

Just at the age of 34, Stonebwoy can boast of owning several houses, cars and businesses.

Aside from music, Stenbwoy is also an entrepreneur who has created employment for hundreds of youths.

He has worked with brands such as Samsung, Tecno, Tommy Hilfiger and Big Boss Energy Drink.

His current net worth is estimated to be around $13 million making him part of the top 10 richest Ghanaians celebrities.

Daddy Lumba

Daddy Lumba is an award-winning Ghanaian music virtuoso who is regarded as the finest local talent of all time.

The music god was born on 29 September 1964 in Nsuta, Ashanti Region of Ghana. His parents, Owoahene Kwadwo Fosu and Comfort Gyamfi, popularly known as Ama Saah were both teachers.

His professional music career started in 1987 and in 1989 he dropped his first official music album titled “Yeeye Aka Akwantuo Mu.”

Playing shows across the globe, Daddy Lumba’s esitamted net worth is belived to be around $5 million. However, it is unverfiabale and untrustworthy.

Aside from music, he also has other bussinesses which employes lpots of people both klocally and internationally.

Kojo Antwi

Kojo Antwi nicknamed the music man is a consummate vocalist; a prolific songwriter, producer, and arranger; and an enigmatic performer, making him arguably the best Ghanaian musso alive.

He has earned a spot in the list of all time greats who have graced the Ghanaian music scene.

He released his first stuido album titiled “All I Need Is You” in 1986 – And after that, he proceeded to 12 other classic music projcets which have all made into various music charts both locally and globally.

He has received numerous Ghana Music Awards as well as national and international honors, including the 2003 All Africa Music Award for Best Male Artist from West Africa, the Our Music Award, the Kora Award, and the West Africa Tourism Award, among many others.

Kojo Antwi is also an satutde busssiness man who has for the past years, set up bioth small scale amd large bussinesses to give back to soceity.

His current networth stands at a whopping $3 million.