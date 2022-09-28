GhPage emerges 2nd for the first time on the Top 50 Ghanaian bloggers list after sitting at the top for 4 years.
ZionFelix overtook GhPage as he claimed the first spot for the very first time. Ameyaw Debrah also emerged third.
Check out the full list of Avance Media Top 50 Ghanaian Bloggers 2022:
- Felix Adomako Mensah – zionfelix.net
- Rashad Emmanuel – ghpage.com
- Ameyaw Debrah – ameyawdebrah.com
- Papaga Secloawu – vimbuzz.com
- Kofi Cephas – ghgossip.com
- David Mawuli – ghanafuo.com
- Chris Handler – ghbase.com
- Isaac Brown-Yawson – alreadyviral.com
- Samual Amadotor – dklassgh.net
- Dennis Dwomoh – the distin.com
- Stephen Zoure – mynewsgh.com
- Dan Kwasi Prince – dailyviewgh.com
- Augustis Koranteng Kyei – kobbykyeinews.com
- Gideon Fiifi Nyamekye – kickgh.com
- Clement Asamoah Yeboah – gossips24.com
- Shepherd Yaw Morttey – mfidie.com
- Alfred Torgah Elikplim – news.cbgist.com
- Agboni Nicholas Kelvin – coverghana.com.gh
- Eugene Nyavor – ghlinks.com.gh
- Eugene Osafo Nkansah – nkonkonsa.com
- Sellas Manna – worshippersgh.com
- Ohemaa Candace – ghsplash.com
- Coby Collins – bestshowbizgh.com
- Emmanuel Adom Ghansah – ghanamusic.com
- Isaac Annor – nsemwokrom.com
- Esther Xorlali Kugbey – xorlali.com
- Barimah Amoaning Samuel – entamoty.net
- Samuel Kumah – sammykaymedia.com
- Bra Banie II – christianvibesgh.com
- Nana Addo Tamakloe – fashionghana.com
- Prince Fiifi Cudjoe – ghanandwom.net
- Charles Wundengba – wundef.com
- Shadrach Junie Annang – eventlabgh.com
- Seth Delali Dey – tmghlive.com
- Gideon Kwame Baiden – eonlinegh.com
- Ebenezer Donkor – nydjlive.com
- Georgina Dotsey – gospelhypers.com
- Elorm Beenie – beeniewords.com
- Jibriel Suliah Jagbesie – ghkasa.com
- Stephen Tetteh Charway – gharticles.com
- Edward Asare – edwardasare.com
- Elis Ferdinand – educationghana.org
- Anamoo Christopher Emmanuel – ichrisgh.com
- Mante Darteh Kwadwo Collins – monteozilive.com
- Kofi Oppong Kyekyeku – newshuntermag.com
- Robert Kumi Adu-Gyamfi – successafrica.info
- Mustapha Inusah – attractivemustapha.com
- Emmanuel Donkor – donkorblog.com
- Edward Blagogee – blagogeegh.com
- Bismarck Botchwey – sintimmedia.com
Who are Avance Media?
The top media, PR, and rating company in Africa is Avance Media, which specializes in producing a wide range of materials for the international market.
Avance Media’s success was built on many years of steadfast effort, and its tale continues to serve as an example and a pillar for a business aspiring to become a global brand. A
Avance Media has been included in numerous news articles in print and digital media as a top media, PR, and rating firm. Prince Akpah, the managing director of Avance Media, started the company.