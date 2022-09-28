- Advertisement -

GhPage emerges 2nd for the first time on the Top 50 Ghanaian bloggers list after sitting at the top for 4 years.

ZionFelix overtook GhPage as he claimed the first spot for the very first time. Ameyaw Debrah also emerged third.

Check out the full list of Avance Media Top 50 Ghanaian Bloggers 2022:

Felix Adomako Mensah – zionfelix.net Rashad Emmanuel – ghpage.com Ameyaw Debrah – ameyawdebrah.com Papaga Secloawu – vimbuzz.com Kofi Cephas – ghgossip.com David Mawuli – ghanafuo.com Chris Handler – ghbase.com Isaac Brown-Yawson – alreadyviral.com Samual Amadotor – dklassgh.net Dennis Dwomoh – the distin.com Stephen Zoure – mynewsgh.com Dan Kwasi Prince – dailyviewgh.com Augustis Koranteng Kyei – kobbykyeinews.com Gideon Fiifi Nyamekye – kickgh.com Clement Asamoah Yeboah – gossips24.com Shepherd Yaw Morttey – mfidie.com Alfred Torgah Elikplim – news.cbgist.com Agboni Nicholas Kelvin – coverghana.com.gh Eugene Nyavor – ghlinks.com.gh Eugene Osafo Nkansah – nkonkonsa.com Sellas Manna – worshippersgh.com Ohemaa Candace – ghsplash.com Coby Collins – bestshowbizgh.com Emmanuel Adom Ghansah – ghanamusic.com Isaac Annor – nsemwokrom.com Esther Xorlali Kugbey – xorlali.com Barimah Amoaning Samuel – entamoty.net Samuel Kumah – sammykaymedia.com Bra Banie II – christianvibesgh.com Nana Addo Tamakloe – fashionghana.com Prince Fiifi Cudjoe – ghanandwom.net Charles Wundengba – wundef.com Shadrach Junie Annang – eventlabgh.com Seth Delali Dey – tmghlive.com Gideon Kwame Baiden – eonlinegh.com Ebenezer Donkor – nydjlive.com Georgina Dotsey – gospelhypers.com Elorm Beenie – beeniewords.com Jibriel Suliah Jagbesie – ghkasa.com Stephen Tetteh Charway – gharticles.com Edward Asare – edwardasare.com Elis Ferdinand – educationghana.org Anamoo Christopher Emmanuel – ichrisgh.com Mante Darteh Kwadwo Collins – monteozilive.com Kofi Oppong Kyekyeku – newshuntermag.com Robert Kumi Adu-Gyamfi – successafrica.info Mustapha Inusah – attractivemustapha.com Emmanuel Donkor – donkorblog.com Edward Blagogee – blagogeegh.com Bismarck Botchwey – sintimmedia.com

