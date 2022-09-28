type here...
Top 50 Ghana Bloggers: GhPage comes 2nd for the first time after topping for 4 years

By Albert
GhPage emerges 2nd for the first time on the Top 50 Ghanaian bloggers list after sitting at the top for 4 years.

ZionFelix overtook GhPage as he claimed the first spot for the very first time. Ameyaw Debrah also emerged third.

Check out the full list of Avance Media Top 50 Ghanaian Bloggers 2022:

  1. Felix Adomako Mensah – zionfelix.net
  2. Rashad Emmanuel – ghpage.com
  3. Ameyaw Debrah – ameyawdebrah.com
  4. Papaga Secloawu – vimbuzz.com
  5. Kofi Cephas – ghgossip.com
  6. David Mawuli – ghanafuo.com
  7. Chris Handler – ghbase.com
  8. Isaac Brown-Yawson – alreadyviral.com
  9. Samual Amadotor – dklassgh.net
  10. Dennis Dwomoh – the distin.com
  11. Stephen Zoure – mynewsgh.com
  12. Dan Kwasi Prince – dailyviewgh.com
  13. Augustis Koranteng Kyei – kobbykyeinews.com
  14. Gideon Fiifi Nyamekye – kickgh.com
  15. Clement Asamoah Yeboah – gossips24.com
  16. Shepherd Yaw Morttey – mfidie.com
  17. Alfred Torgah Elikplim – news.cbgist.com
  18. Agboni Nicholas Kelvin – coverghana.com.gh
  19. Eugene Nyavor – ghlinks.com.gh
  20. Eugene Osafo Nkansah – nkonkonsa.com
  21. Sellas Manna – worshippersgh.com
  22. Ohemaa Candace – ghsplash.com
  23. Coby Collins – bestshowbizgh.com
  24. Emmanuel Adom Ghansah – ghanamusic.com
  25. Isaac Annor – nsemwokrom.com
  26. Esther Xorlali Kugbey – xorlali.com
  27. Barimah Amoaning Samuel – entamoty.net
  28. Samuel Kumah – sammykaymedia.com
  29. Bra Banie II – christianvibesgh.com
  30. Nana Addo Tamakloe – fashionghana.com
  31. Prince Fiifi Cudjoe – ghanandwom.net
  32. Charles Wundengba – wundef.com
  33. Shadrach Junie Annang – eventlabgh.com
  34. Seth Delali Dey – tmghlive.com
  35. Gideon Kwame Baiden – eonlinegh.com
  36. Ebenezer Donkor – nydjlive.com
  37. Georgina Dotsey – gospelhypers.com
  38. Elorm Beenie – beeniewords.com
  39. Jibriel Suliah Jagbesie – ghkasa.com
  40. Stephen Tetteh Charway – gharticles.com
  41. Edward Asare – edwardasare.com
  42. Elis Ferdinand – educationghana.org
  43. Anamoo Christopher Emmanuel – ichrisgh.com
  44. Mante Darteh Kwadwo Collins – monteozilive.com
  45. Kofi Oppong Kyekyeku – newshuntermag.com
  46. Robert Kumi Adu-Gyamfi – successafrica.info
  47. Mustapha Inusah – attractivemustapha.com
  48. Emmanuel Donkor – donkorblog.com
  49. Edward Blagogee – blagogeegh.com
  50. Bismarck Botchwey – sintimmedia.com

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations.

It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

Who are Avance Media?

The top media, PR, and rating company in Africa is Avance Media, which specializes in producing a wide range of materials for the international market.

Avance Media’s success was built on many years of steadfast effort, and its tale continues to serve as an example and a pillar for a business aspiring to become a global brand. A

Avance Media has been included in numerous news articles in print and digital media as a top media, PR, and rating firm. Prince Akpah, the managing director of Avance Media, started the company.

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

