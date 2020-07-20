Top 8 before and after photos of Sarkodie doing similar actions in different ways

Ghanaian rapper Michael Owusu Addo, stage named Sarkodie, has shifted from extreme rags to super wealth henceforth, the rapper has displayed styles or postures in recent photos similar to when he was just an underground rapper.

There have been many stories of the past pictures of the renowned rapper and how his transformation took place, but it has been rare seeing him perform certain unique moves in the past and present.

GHPage reveals how the rapper performs similar actions in very different ways in the before and now pictures, in 8 amazing photomontages.

These are the eight topmost grass & grace photos of rapper Sarkodie performing the same actions in diverse styles that have attracted attention from fans.

1. The Highest rapper, Sarkodie posing for a photo before and after he became one of the wealthiest musicians in Ghana.

Sarkodie before & after fame

2. Another Sarkcess pose for the cameras before and after riches.

Sarkodie before & after fame

3. Sarkodie performing his dope songs for the fans before and after fame.

Sarkodie before & after fame

4. The famous rapper in a romantic pose with his woman, then and now.

Sarkodie and wife, Tracy before & after fame

5. The rap king sipping drink then and now.

Sarkodie before & after fame

6. Sarkodie on radio for interview before and after fame

Sarkodie before & after fame

7. The “Saara” hitmaker on the mike in the grass stage and in the grace stage.

Sarkodie before & after fame

8. Super talented and well-respected rapper giving hand moves for the camera