Top Ghanaian personalities to attend Ghana Music Awards UK launch on 23rd July

Planning and Advisory Board member who is in charge of organizing the impending launch of Ghana Music Awards UK scheduled for 23rd July 2021 in Accra Ghana, Kwesi Ernest has given a hint of top personalities expected to attend the event.

Kwesi Ernest in a note to a section of the media said due to COVID-19 protocols the event is strictly by invitation and so far, over 150 Ghanaian personalities across all sectors including the entertainment, media, and political fraternity have been invited.

He gave names including Sarkodie, Sister Afia, Joe Mettle, Shatta Wale, KOD, KKD, Kojo Antwi, Andy Dosty, DJ Black, Mawusi Walker, Abeiku Santana, Sefa Kai, and others as personalities officially invited as special guests.

This year marks the 5th edition of the awards scheme and it will be held in the UK on 9th October and it is expected to attract a large number of Ghanaian music stakeholders which include artists and their managers as well as international artists from some selected countries in Africa, Europe, and the United States.

The award has 40 voting categories. A number of Ghanaian performing artists who have carved a niche for themselves in the Ghanaian music industry will also be performing at the awards ceremony.