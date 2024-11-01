Top marriage ceremonies that broke the Ghanaian internet

Marriage in Ghana is more than just a ceremony; they are magnificent events that highlight the couple’s and their families’ rich culture, customs, and ingenuity.

Several high-profile weddings have captured the nation’s attention and dominated social media over the years, generating massive buzz and breaking the internet.

Here are some of Ghana’s most popular marriage ceremonies;

Kennedy Osei and Tracy Osei (#Kency2020)

Kency 2020 Kennedy Osei sets record with over 60 groomsmen at his traditional wedding

Before the world came to a standstill due to COVID-19, the marriage ceremony of son of business mogul Osei Kwame Despite identified as Kennedy Osei and his long-time girlfriend tied the knot.

Their marriage was the talk of the town for weeks looking at how wealth was displayed at the customary and white wedding of the two. It was on that day that Kwame Despite decided to show the world all the cars in his garage from sports cars to vintage cars.

Cindy Ofori Sarpong and Richard Peprah (#CiRi2020)

Cindy Sarpong and Richard Peprah

Cindy who is the daughter of businessman Dr Ernest Ofori Sarpong in 2020 followed her cousin Kennedy with a plush wedding ceremony in the heart of Accra. Their marriage brought the country to a standstill as all attention was on the new couple.

The event saw a long list of celebrities make an appearance and they included Nana Ama McBrown, Emelia Brobbey, Kwadwo Nkansah Lilwin, Becca, D Black and several others.

Tracey Boakye and Frank Ntiamoah (#Francy22)

Tracey Boakye and Frank

Actress Tracey Boakye in the year 2022 broke the Ghanaian internet with her wedding. Prior to the wedding, she started trending because her wedding invitation had no name of her husband.

It was later that her husband’s name and photos started flooding social media with some people even saying he was the former boyfriend of Kumawood actress Vivian Jill Lawrence. Her wedding was classy and they had a dinner after the wedding ceremony. Unfortunately, the event was strictly by invitation leading to Shugatiti even getting denied access to the venue.

Lois and Emma(#AbsolutelyLoved21)

Lois and Emma marriage

Lois and Emma married in a vivid and colourful traditional engagement ceremony before sealing the deal at the altar with a stunning white wedding ceremony.

The #AbsolutelyLoved21 wedding was simply stunning. Everything, from Lois’ stunning and elegant attire to Emma’s suave appearance and the ensuing excitement, was a sweet reminder of the joy of love.

Barima Osei Mensah and Anita Sefa Boakye (#EviAni2021)

The ceremony dubbed the ‘Kumasi Royal Wedding’ was a three-day event which saw performances from top Ghanaian musicians. The plush ceremony which started on Friday was the talk of the town as there was a display of the rich Ashanti culture during the engagement ceremony.

Celebrities who performed at the kente-themed engagement ceremony included Kuami Eugene, Kofi Kinaata, Diana Hamilton and several others. One thing that caught the attention of many was the visual-themed 7-tier hanging cake that was displayed during the reception.

Kwasi Dadzie and Portia Brenya (#BecomingDadzie2020)

Kwesie Dadzie and wife

Kwasi Dadzie aka VAL a businessman fell for the pressure from #Kency2020 and #CiRi2020. He announced that he was getting married and shared a video of the fleet of cars he was taking to the house of his in-laws.

#BecomingDadzie2020 was indeed beautiful as there was some level of class shown. The display of wealth and power was equally displayed at the plush wedding. The display of powerful luxurious cars, spraying of money on the bride and the groom was the order of the day at the wedding.

Amongst the fleet of cars which have been spotted by our outfit includes a Range Rover, Jeep Wrangler, Rolls Royce, just to mention a few.

Kojo Jones and Raychel (#TheJonesBond22)

Opulence and flamboyance flooded the ceremony, which quickly became a trending topic on social media as netizens couldn’t stop talking about the spectacular on display. The wedding, hashtagged #TheJonesBond22, drew notice as Kojo Jones led a large convoy of luxury cars to the Ashanti Region for his wedding.

Several celebrities and personalities from across the country were in attendance. Kojo may be well-known in the real estate industry, but his wedding surely increased his popularity even further.

Cyprian Ed and Ama Ayeribi (#TheAyyrianXperience)

Cyprian Ed and Ama Ayeribi

Considered one of the most expensive weddings in the country is the marriage between Cyprian Ed and Ama Ayeribi. The event had 5 parties, 8 outfit changes, 10 wedding cakes, logo-customized souvenirs, and a celebration of love.

Customized kentes, guest gifts, and food sets were popular on social media for days. The couple changed three times, and the bridal party changed twice, providing a glimpse into the upcoming opulent vacation wedding.

Guests were greeted with bespoke coconut drinks, kente sash, and finger snacks. An interior arrival meal was held, and the pair proceeded from table to table, greeting their guests with Brazilian masquerades.