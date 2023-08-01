type here...
Subscribe
GhPageEntertainmentTop US Radio Show Host Calls Stonebwoy The Jay Z of Ghana...
Entertainment

Top US Radio Show Host Calls Stonebwoy The Jay Z of Ghana Music

By Osei Emmanuel
Updated:
- Advertisement -

Sway Calloway, an Ace US radio show host, whiles interviewing dancehall star Stonebwoy showered praises on him as he recalled the first time he met him. Sway called Stonebwoy the Jay Z of Ghanaian music as he narrated how Stonebwoy left him mesmerised when he witnessed him perform live for the first time. During the show, the pair discussed African music and praised Stonebwoy’s talent and impact on the music scene.

The top US media personality Sway Calloway, in the episode of the popular radio show Sway In The Morning, could not contain his admiration for Ghanaian dancehall star Stonebwoy. During the lively interview, Sway recalled the first time he met the talented artist and showered him with accolades, likening him to the Jay Z of Ghanaian music.

Sway reminisced about the unforgettable experience of witnessing Stonebwoy perform live when he first visited Ghana, which left him absolutely mesmerized. The radio show host was deeply impressed by Stonebwoy’s electrifying stage presence and exceptional musical abilities.

Calling him the Jay Z of Ghanaian music, Sway tried to highlight the significance of Stonebwoy’s impact on the music scene, not only in Ghana but also on a global scale. The comparison to Jay Z, a prominent figure in the US music industry, underscored the magnitude of influence and talent Sway was ascribing to the dancehall star from Ashaiman.

Throughout the interview, the pair engaged in a passionate discussion about the vibrant and diverse landscape of African music. Sway acknowledged Stonebwoy’s immense contribution to elevating the reputation of Ghanaian music and African music as a whole, recognizing his role as an ambassador for the Afro-dancehall genre.

Trending
Photos: You Need to See How Rich Stonebwoy Father-in-Law Is—The Cars, Mansions & The Luxurious Lifestyle

TODAY

Wednesday, August 2, 2023
Accra
overcast clouds
75.7 ° F
75.7 °
75.7 °
90 %
3.1mph
97 %
Wed
79 °
Thu
78 °
Fri
79 °
Sat
79 °
Sun
78 °

Free Newsletter

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Yes! Subscribe

TRENDING

Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2023 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways