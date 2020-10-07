Actor Emil Woode popularly known as Nana Tornado and musician Mzbel have joined forces and launched a serious attack on controversial Afia Schwarzenegger following her damning allegations against Mzbel.

Days ago, Afia Schwarzenegger granted an interview with a radio station where she spoke about her fall-off with Mzbel stating that she slept with her sugar daddy and also the man she was caught sleeping with by her former husband Abrokwah.

According to Afia Schwarzenegger, due to that reason she came to a point that she is not going to be friends with someone who snatches her boyfriends.

After the interview, she took on social media drop more damning allegations against Mzbel including accusing her of telling her to sleep with Dr. Kweku Oteng who is the CEO of Adonko and Angel Broadcasting Network in other to make money to take care of her son.

She warned that if Mzbel has the strength to fight her she should just say ‘FI’ and she would drop all secrets about her to the public.

Well, Nana Tornado who also has outstanding issues with Afia Schwarzeneger has joined forces with Mzbel to address some of the allegations from the self-acclaimed queen of comedy.

Mzbel on allegations of sleeping with the man caught under the blanket she revealed that it’s never true and she is giving him time to come out and say the truth before she takes him on through the gods.

She revealed that the man whom they call ‘Blanket’ was misbehaving towards him and she felt uncomfortable and she told Nana Tornado and her daughter Deede about it but she kept it away from Afia.

Mzbel stated looking at how Afia Schwarzenegger and Blanket were and the respect for their friendship she decided not to tell Afia Schwarzenegger fearing what might happen.

Watch the video below:

Mzbel went on say that looking at how things are unfolding she would post the picture of the ‘Blanket’ on her page but Nana Tornado begged her saying that he(Blanket) met and begged him not to mention his name or share his photo.

Mzbel made it clear that she has never been interested in any of the men that Afia Schwarzenegger has dated and she(Afia) is aware of all this and she still doesn’t understand why Afia would go around spewing lies about him.