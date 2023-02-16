Our beef is generational; my daughter will continue when I’m gone – Tornado tells Afia Schwar

Nana Tornado and Afia Schwarzenegger have rekindled their age-long beef! At this point, only die-hard fans of these two internet personalities have not had enough of their social media shenanigans.

In the past week, it was reported that Afia had reportedly tied the knot to a chief after snatching him from his first wife. Her arch-enemy, Nana Tornado in a series of videos revealed how Afia Schwar blackmailed the chief to marry her.

Tornado disclosed that Afia manipulated the chief to give her his Toyota Prada V8 after master-minding their unplanned marriage.

It later turned out that Afia was the mastermind behind all the allegations about herself as she fed Tornado with false information to make a fool out of himself on social media.

In a live video, Afia Schwar explained how she orchestrated this plan with her friends and also furnished Tornado with every bit of detail regarding her alleged marriage.

As expected, Tornado who will not sit by for Afia to drag him through the gutters has also hit back at her with more damning allegations.

In his response, the male feud board chairman said Afia’s prank on him does not mean the avalanche of information he has about her is not credible nor does it guarantee she is smarter than him.

In his submission, Tornado vowed to torment Afia till he’s capable no more, emphasizing that their beef is generational and will continue with their kids even when he is dead and buried.

