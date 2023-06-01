- Advertisement -

Ghanaian socialite Nana Tonardo has had the best laugh after an audio conversation where Diamond Appiah was heard making some allegations about her friend, Tracey Boakye, surfaced online.

Apparently, the Mafia Gang – made up of Diamond Appiah, Tracey Boakye and Afia Schwarzenegger – is not as unified as they’ve made their fans believe.

Some level of betrayal and backbiting seems to have rocked the group who have joined forces to fight common enemies.

Tonardo whose arch rivals happen to be the trio has reacted to the leaked audio conversation involving Diamond Appiah, where she made derogatory remarks about her friends, Tracey Boakye and Afia Schwarzenegger.

Diamond Appiah, Tracey Boakye and Afia Schwarzenegger make up the Mafia Gang

In an Instagram post, Nana Tonardo expressed his amusement at the situation, highlighting the concept of karma and enemies turning against each other.

Nana Tornado’s reaction to the leaked audio was filled with sarcasm and a touch of humour.

He wrote: “He makes everything beautiful at the right time. Karma is really a bitch, when your enemies start fighting among themselves… thank you Ghana @60, akpe, eiiiiititiiiiii yombo tt ny3333 for the remix the song I really appreciate. asibolanga is hit merhnnnnn Diamondappiah_the_bosslady, my foot.”

The audiotape that went viral Wednesday, May 31, 2023, captured a conversation between Diamond Appiah and her friend Naana Brown, causing a significant frenzy among netizens.

In the audio, Diamond was heard discussing why she and Afia Schwarzenegger boycotted Tracey Boakye’s baby christening, despite having been invited.

She mocked Tracey’s inability to generate online buzz for the naming ceremony, suggesting that the only time Tracey’s events gained attention was when Diamond and Afia decided to promote them on social media.

Additionally, Diamond Appiah accused Tracey of being a fake friend who had propagated false stories about her and Afia Schwarzenegger throughout the years.

Listen to the full audio in the video below

The leaked audio in its entirety sheds light on the underlying tension within the Mafia Gang camp.