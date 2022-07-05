- Advertisement -

Ghanaian highlife and afrobeat musician KiDi, has disclosed how much money his hit song ‘Touch It’ made him after its release.

The musician acknowledged that his song “Touch It” had generated more revenue for Ghana than any other tune.

On Monday, July 4, the singer of “Touch It” claimed that the song is the largest record in Ghanaian history during an interview with Abieku Santana on Okay FM.

He claimed that the song, which has received over 23 million streams on YouTube alone, made a lot of money.

He continued by saying that the song “Touch It” was his most popular tune and greatly aided in his career.

Dennis Nana Dwamena, better known as KiDi, is a Ghanaian high-life and afrobeats singer-songwriter. He is signed to Lynx Entertainment and is best known for his hit single Odo. The remix features Nigerian superstars Mayorkun and Davido and has received massive airplay across Africa.