Hassan Ayariga is a Ghanaian accountant, entrepreneur and politician. He is also the founder of the All People’s Congress and was the candidate of the People’s National Convention for the December 2012 presidential election.

Mr Hassan is a rich man. He is counted among the high-class and top influential businessmen in Ghana. Despite the current economic hardship in the country, he lives a comfortable life.

The politician allowed cameras into his crib and took Ghanaians on a tour in his 10-bedroom mansion worth millions of dollars in a video making rounds on YouTube shared by KOFI TV.

The mansion consists of two-penthouse on the same compound and is joined by a sleek walkway.

It comes with a 30-seater cinema room, a gym, four kitchens, two balconies and 16 washrooms, a barber shop, a salon, two boys’ quarters, four guest washrooms, a study area for kids, and two swimming pools.

The video for the first time showed off all the luxurious cars belonging to the politician which include Lamborghini, Nissan Infiniti, two Land Cruisers, Porsche Panamera, and several superbikes.

TAKE A LOOK AT THE MANSION