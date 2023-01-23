- Advertisement -

Ghanaian musician and entrepreneur, Nhyiraba Kojo has finally completed his mighty 9-bedroom mansion located in the country’s capital (Accra).

Kojo’s building is a three-storey structure with well-trimmed lawns, while a two-storey building is seen right beside it.

In between the two structures, has some expensive cars parked on his compound. Nhyiraba Kojo is known in his private life as Rashid Joseph.

A table tennis board is spotted in front of the main building.

Nhyiraba Kojo’s state-of-the-art mansion contains personal office space, visitors’ rooms, and a huge master bedroom that has every other facility, including a kitchen and a big garage.

HERE’S A VIDEO OF THE INSIDE OF THE PLUSH MANSION