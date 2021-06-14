A tour inside Tracey Boakye’s new luxurious mansion

- Advertisement -

Kumawood actress and producer Tracey Boakye recently celebrated her daughter’s first birthday at her mansion in Ashaley Botwe, Accra.

The plush birthday celebration was attended by a host of Ghanaian celebrities including Nana Ama McBrown, Christiana Awuni, Becca, Moesha Buduong, Afia Schwarzenegger, Diamond Appiah, Ellen White, Ohemaa Woyeje, Efya and several others.

The star-studded birthday celebration also saw performances from ‘Otan Hunu’ hitmakers Dead Peepol, Sista Afia and Ohemaa Mercy.

Tracey Boakye is arguably one of the richest female celebrities in Ghana as she takes any opportunity to flaunt her wealth.

The actress and producer recently purchased a huge and luxurious mansion at Ashaley Botwe, a suburb of Accra.

Well, GhPage gives you a detailed tour inside the lavish mansion of Kumawood actress Tracey Boakye.

The house also has a huge swimming pool with her name and that of her two children boldly tiled at the base.

Watch the video below;

Tracey Boakye’s new house sparked controversy on social media where some netizens queried her about her East Legon mansion after she bragged about being an ‘East Legon’ lady.

It was speculated that she has been thrown out of the East Legon house but the actress debunked the reports indicating that he rented it out.