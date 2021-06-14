type here...
GhPageEntertainmentA tour inside Tracey Boakye's new luxurious mansion
Entertainment

A tour inside Tracey Boakye’s new luxurious mansion

By Lizbeth Brown
Tracey Boakye's new house
- Advertisement -

Kumawood actress and producer Tracey Boakye recently celebrated her daughter’s first birthday at her mansion in Ashaley Botwe, Accra.

The plush birthday celebration was attended by a host of Ghanaian celebrities including Nana Ama McBrown, Christiana Awuni, Becca, Moesha Buduong, Afia Schwarzenegger, Diamond Appiah, Ellen White, Ohemaa Woyeje, Efya and several others.

The star-studded birthday celebration also saw performances from ‘Otan Hunu’ hitmakers Dead Peepol, Sista Afia and Ohemaa Mercy.

Tracey Boakye is arguably one of the richest female celebrities in Ghana as she takes any opportunity to flaunt her wealth.

The actress and producer recently purchased a huge and luxurious mansion at Ashaley Botwe, a suburb of Accra.

Well, GhPage gives you a detailed tour inside the lavish mansion of Kumawood actress Tracey Boakye.

The house also has a huge swimming pool with her name and that of her two children boldly tiled at the base.

Watch the video below;

Subscribe to watch new videos

Tracey Boakye’s new house sparked controversy on social media where some netizens queried her about her East Legon mansion after she bragged about being an ‘East Legon’ lady.

It was speculated that she has been thrown out of the East Legon house but the actress debunked the reports indicating that he rented it out.

Source:Ghpage

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

TODAY

Monday, June 14, 2021
Accra
few clouds
88.2 ° F
88.2 °
88.2 °
62 %
2.9mph
20 %
Mon
87 °
Tue
86 °
Wed
83 °
Thu
82 °
Fri
83 °

TRENDING

Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016 - 2021 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News