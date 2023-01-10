type here...
Toyin Abraham kisses fan who broke down in tears after meeting her for the first time [Video]

By Kweku Derrick
Toyin Abraham kisses fan
Nollywood actress Toyin Abraham has shared a video of the emotional moment a female fan broke down in tears after meeting her for the first time.

The award-winning star cum movie producer bumped into the young lady at Silverbird Cinema, Lagos, where she held a meet and greet for her latest movie “Ijakumo” on Sunday, January 8.

The lady, who happens to be a die-hard fan of the Toyin since childhood, couldn’t contain her emotions after seeing the actress for the first time in her life as she broke down in tears.

Her emotional outburst caught the attention of the stellar actress and she proceeded to give her a warm embrace as she wept uncontrollably on her shoulder.

Toyin posted the video on her Instagram page and noted that the incident is one of the biggest experiences of her acting career.

She wrote: “This is one of the biggest moments in my life as an actress. Today I realized how I impact youths and I promise to always be a good role model to you all. @adeolaawokoya I love you so much and welcome to my world”

In the comment section, the fan who was still reveling in the priceless experience, said she has been a big fan of Toyin Abraham since she was a child.

    Source:GHPage

