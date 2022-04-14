type here...
Subscribe
GhPageNigeria NewsLady arrested for lying on social media that she has been raped...
Nigeria News

Lady arrested for lying on social media that she has been raped and kidnapped

By Albert
Lady arrested for lying on social media that she has been raped and kidnapped
- Advertisement -

A Nigerian lady is in the grips of the police for raising a false alarm on social media about her alleged kidnapping and subsequent rape.

Following a bogus plea for aid on the accusations of being molested and kidnapped, a young lady merely identified as Toyosi ends up in police prison.

The young lady had used the microblogging site in the early hours of the morning to post a phone number and address along with reports of sexual abuse.

The tweet, on the other hand, drew widespread notice and elicited widespread support, prompting Toyosi to delete the tweet and provide a follow-up debunking the claim.

Many people questioned the validity of the debunking tweet, believing she was forced to post it.

Toyosi responded by releasing a video in which she stated unequivocally that she was safe and not being abused or kidnapped.

In the midst of the social media anger, the young lady’s brother verified in a video that Toyosi was well and was merely looking for clout.

However, the police have been called to the scene, and the young lady is believed to be being taken to court for correct legal action.

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Subscribe

    TODAY

    Thursday, April 14, 2022
    Accra
    scattered clouds
    79.2 ° F
    79.2 °
    79.2 °
    78 %
    1.6mph
    40 %
    Thu
    82 °
    Fri
    87 °
    Sat
    87 °
    Sun
    88 °
    Mon
    86 °

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    info@ghpage.com

    © 2016 - 2022 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News