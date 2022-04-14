Lady arrested for lying on social media that she has been raped and kidnapped

- Advertisement -

A Nigerian lady is in the grips of the police for raising a false alarm on social media about her alleged kidnapping and subsequent rape.

Following a bogus plea for aid on the accusations of being molested and kidnapped, a young lady merely identified as Toyosi ends up in police prison.

The young lady had used the microblogging site in the early hours of the morning to post a phone number and address along with reports of sexual abuse.

The tweet, on the other hand, drew widespread notice and elicited widespread support, prompting Toyosi to delete the tweet and provide a follow-up debunking the claim.

Many people questioned the validity of the debunking tweet, believing she was forced to post it.

Toyosi responded by releasing a video in which she stated unequivocally that she was safe and not being abused or kidnapped.

In the midst of the social media anger, the young lady’s brother verified in a video that Toyosi was well and was merely looking for clout.

However, the police have been called to the scene, and the young lady is believed to be being taken to court for correct legal action.