Tracey Boakye is 37 and Tracey is not her real name- Lady claims

By Gideon Osei-Agyare
A lady posing as a distant relative to Tracey Boakye has made several statements in an attempt to expose her.

Tracey after her recent scuffle with Hon. Kennedy Agyapong has come under unprecedented fire as some of Kennedy’s family and acquaintances have taken turns in slandering her.

In an audio chanced on by our outfit, a lady who claims to be close to Tracey Boakye’s family has called Tracey a liar for making people believe she is aged 29.

According to the said lady, Tracey is 37 years old. She added that she was in shock when the actress and movie producer called Mzbel an old woman when the veteran singer is only 3 years older than her.

The mysterious lady expressed that Tracey is not the Kumawood star’s real name and that her name and age was changed when she travelled to Canada to live with her dad.

The woman also mentioned that Tracey hails from Aboabogya, in the Afigya-Kwabre District of the Ashanti Region.

She alleged that Dr Kwaku Oteng is the father of Tracey’s daughter Nhyira and not Mahama.

Meanwhile, in earlier development, a prophetess claimed that Tracey Boakye, if she doesn’t apologise to Kennedy Agyapong, would die in 8 weeks.

Tracey responded in a video asserting that she is barely moved by such prophecies and asked the prophetess to keep it to herself.

Source:GHPAGE

