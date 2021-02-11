A Plus gives reasons why he did not marry Tracy Boakye

Social commentator Kwame Asare Obeng widely known as A Plus has opened up about his relationship days with Ghanaian actress Tracey Boakye.

The political activist dated the the Kumawood actress years ago but the relationship could not see the blessing of both families due to what A plus reckons as financial issues.

In a recent interview A plus conceded the Kumawood star she dated some years is a mariage material but due to lack of funds at the time he could not tie knot with Tracey.

“It’s been near a long time since the relationship finished however I would have hitched her during those occasions on the off chance that I had cash however our relationship wasn’t actually steady,

“Men don’t actually see what’s going on via web-based media in picking a spouse. We check if the lady is somebody to wed, mess around with, simply conceive an offspring among others yet I accept she is a decent lady and will discover somebody.

“She can give systems on the best way to get a man to deal with you so I think the individuals who savage her ought to somewhat go to her for such a guidance,” A Plus told Zionfelix TV.

A Plus who is now married expressed that at the best time Tracey too will find the best man to settle down with despite her constant rant on social media which does represent her personality.