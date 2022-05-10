type here...
Tracey Boakye admits lying about buying a car for Afia Schwar

By Armani Brooklyn
Tracey Boakye - Afia Schwar
The lies most of our celebrities drop on the internet just for public validation will be their final undoing.

Actress and entrepreneur, Tracey Boakye has finally confessed that she never bought a car for her industry friend and ally Afia Schwar.

Speaking in an interview with Abeiku Santana on UTV’s ATUU program, Tracey Boakye admitted that she goofed big time by lying to the general public that she had bought a car for Afia Schwar.

According to Tracey Boakye, her fake car gift to Afia Schwar was a slip of the tongue and she didn’t actually mean it.

This confession from Tracey Boakye is a clear indication to the youths that we shouldn’t drool over the extravagant lifestyle of our celebrities because most of them are living in a bubble.

Tracey Boakye and Afia Schwar are the best of friends but one could still lie to the masses that she bought the other a car.

    Source:GHpage

