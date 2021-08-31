type here...
By Qwame Benedict
Tracey Boakye and daughter
Actress and movie producer Tracey Boakye according to Instagram blogger has acquired a mansion at Ridge.

Tracey who goes by the nickname East Legon landlady because she has properties there has decided to spread her wings to other places and therefore chose Ridge as her new location.

According to Instagram blogger Aba the Great, the house costs a whopping $310,000 and is registered in the name of her daughter with ‘Papa No’ Nhyira.

She went on to say Afia Schwarzenegger and Diamond Appiah whom she tagged as Mafia gang are not aware of this new property of Tracey Boakye.

The caption under the post reads: “Lemme serve y’all with a small gist, I’m sure Tracey Boakye will be like, ah who is this ghost kraaa on my matter ???? it is what it is…..?
Tracey Boakye just acquired a house at Ridge for $310,000 registered in Lucile O.B’s name(daughter) … I know the rest of the mafia gangs will be shock at this revelation ??? especially landguard ???? she’s kept u in the dark eeeh, yep! ? when u know who your friends are, you thread with caution ?? by the way this image above is only an illustration…. I repeat this image was used only to serve the caption… I know some of u”

See screenshot below:

Tracey Boakye
Source:Ghpage

