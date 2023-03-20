Tracey Boakye allegedly sacks her nanny for sleeping with her husband

- Advertisement -

East-Legon landlady Tracey Boakye has allegedly been betrayed by her nanny (Gladys) and her husband Mr Frank Badu Ntiamoah.

According to Facebook blogger who can be simply identified on the social media app as Hrh Nahna – Tracey Boakye has sacked her nanny after catching her having an affair with her hubby.

In a post she shared on her timeline 6 days ago before the cat was finally let out of the bag, Hrh Nahna blamed Tracey Boaky’e husband for ruining the enviable relationship the actress had with her loyal nanny.

READ ALSO: Tracey Boakye reveals the name of her new baby

As we all know, Tracey is extremely kind to her nanny and treats her like her younger sister.

She sends her on all her vacations along with her kids and makes sure she wears the latest clothes, shoes and bags.

The relationship between Tracey and her nanny was very cordial and lovely until her hubby moved into the actress’ house to join them.

As claimed by Hrh Nahna in her 6-day-old write-up, she Gladys has no formal education and she’ll lose big time if her madam sends her packing for her house.

She additionally bashed her for allowing herself to be used by Mr Frank instead of reporting him to her madam.

Mr Frank was also not spared by Hrh Nahan as she disciplined him with insults that can pierce into the heart like a sharp dagger.

She wrote;

Herh this life erh…..this one I’m so pained I can’t even understand…..like how did it get there? How?

You pay no bills, you’re fully catered for, your passport is filled with visas because of your job, etc

READ ALSO: ‘An answered prayer’ – Tracey Boakye breaks silence after giving birth

You decide to do lovilovi or sex or whatever it is with your boss husband….like wtf

This girl has forgotten she has no education, no talent so if your madam sacks you completely what will you do? Unless you go and do koliba oo

Ungrateful biitches all over.

You too this man you went to carry dier abi you know he’ll definitely ron tins but to ron it on your own home is what surprises you abi?

You dier don’t worry. We dey your back full vim unless she relocates to Burkina Faso but the trolling dier we’ll troll you small p3.

Fast forward, Tracey Boakye has reportedly sacked her nanny and currently searching for a new one.

In a fresh post that has been spotted on her IG page, she disclosed that she needs a new nanny for her kids – And she must be ready to travel the world with her.

She wrote;

“All those asking if my son @I_akwasi badu Ntiamoah needs a nanny, yes! He does wai. Be the lucky perosn to travel around the world with him #Bosslady… We talk and do”

GHPage will bring you more updates on this as and when new details become available.

READ ALSO: Tracey Boakye and husband welcome a new baby