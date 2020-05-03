- Advertisement -

Popular Ghanaian actress and entrepreneur, Tracey Boakye has reacted to the sudden demise of Bishop Bernard Nyarko.

In an interview with GhPage Tv, Tracey Boakye revealed that Bernard Nyarko’s death came as a big shock to her as she was in constant communication with him.

She also revealed that Bernard Nyarko was part of the cast for her ‘Baby Mama’ movie but he refused to accept the role because he had decided to quit acting and concentrate on the works of God.

According to Tracey Boakye, she had a very good relationship with Bernard Nyarko and has been badly affected by his death.

Tracey Boakye described the Late Bernard Nyarko as a ‘straightforward’ person and also not difficult to work with.

Bishop Bernard Nyarko passed away on Saturday, 2nd May 2020 after he battled a short illness.

According to sources, Bishop Bernard Nyarko died from colon cancer after he underwent surgery to cure it.

He, however, succumbed to the illness and passed away. May he rest in peace.