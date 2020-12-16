- Advertisement -

Actress Xandy Kamel has reacted to claims that she is been sponsored by her colleague actress Tracey Boakye after it emerged that Tracey is the one taking care of her.

Xandy Kamel speaking in an interview with Fiifi Praat on KingdomPlus FM, she stated this rumours have been going on for a long time.

According to her, she has been hearing it and media houses have been reporting it but she decided not to speak about it because the election was approaching but now that its done and dusted, she needs to speak the truth.

Xandy without playing with words reffered to Tracey Boakye as a Borla Bird adding that there is no way she(Tracey) can take care of her.

Watch the video of Xandy Kamel with Fiifi Praat below:

The two have been friends for sometime with this new comment from Xandy about Tracey, we doubt if they are still cool as friends or have fought making Xandy come out to speak.

Time would surely tell.