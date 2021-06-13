Tracey Boakye celebrates daughter’s 1year birthday in her luxurious mansion

- Advertisement -

Actress and East Legon landlady Tracey Boakye held a star-studded birthday party for her daughter Nhyira who just turned a year old.

Some popular celebrities in the industry stormed the mansion of Tracey Boakye despite the fact that it was her daughter who was celebrating her first birthday.

The likes of Nana Ama McBrown, Afia Schwarzenegger, Ellen White, Gospel musician, Ohemaa Mercy, Christiana Awuni, Ohemaa Woyeje, and other public figures graced the occasion.

Actress and Nana Ama McBrown presented some birthday gifts to little Nhyira from Amelena Children Haven.

Watch the video from the birthday party;

Least we forgot to tell you that cash flowed at the birthday as Tracey Boakye and the other stars decided to spray Nhyira with lots of cash.