Tracey Boakye celebrates her 32nd birthday today

Ghanaian actress and movie producer Tracey Boakye is 32 years old today. The star actress is a year older.

The mother of 2 on her special day can’t hide her joy as she stormed Instagram to share a cute birthday photo of herself to mark the day.

Captioning the photo, Tracey Boakye now Mrs Tracey Badu Ntiamoah was full of joy and thanked God for His protection over her life throughout the years.

The Rich actress & Wife wished herself a happy birthday. This is what she wrote: “Thank you ?? Heavenly Father ??????. 32years of your Love and Protection over my life. I’m Grateful. HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO ME ??“

Celebrity friends, fans and followers of Tracey Boakye thronged the comments section of her post to wish her well on her special day.