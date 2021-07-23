- Advertisement -

Ghanaian actress, Tracey Boakye has been fingered as the person behind the collapse of the marriage of Sally Akua Amoakowaa, also known as Akua GMB, and billionaire businessman, Dr Kwaku Oteng.

According to a hot gist by popular Instagram blogger, ThoseCalledCelebs, Tracey betrayed her best friend Akua GMB by having an affair with her husband and also lied to him that his wife had been cheating on him.

The blogger brought this information to the fore moments after songstress MzBel roasted a critic for attempting to, once again, accuse former President John Mahama of being the alleged baby daddy of Tracey Boakye, when in fact he’s not.

MzBel insisted that John Mahama isn’t the real ‘papa no’ as many perceived it but if she’s dared she’ll drop evidence to support her claims.

However, blogger ThoseCalledCelebs has taken to her page to unravel the whole truth behind the Tracey Boakye, John Mahama and MzBel triangle.

She wrote, “Akua Mzbel has spoken oooo we need breakdown…..let me break it for Mzbel

Okay!!! Apparently!.B.B has been blackmailing JM for years…so she used de same pregnancy on his neck plus Dr.Kwaku Oteng meanwhile both didn’t know dey was gonna father de same child…So cux Dr. Didn’t want Akua to know…he did all his best for this B.B to keep mute n secret….cux it was gonna be a disgrace to him n then-wife AkuaGmb …so all these while Akua was moving wid B.B ….she never knew B.B was dating her husband oooo but I was knowing all these but I never told Akua a word….dax how secretive I am…..”

“B.B none Kumawood girl was dating two friends…B.B own was Kwaku Oteng and the other girl’s own was Kwaku Otengs friend….wen dey go n spend weekends in some storey building…if B.B is on top wid kwaku Oteng…de girl too wld be wid kwaku otengs friend down….I knew all these but I kept mute…I was laughing sooo hard when Akua was surprised this w*tch on her bdae in her house….de last time JM n family paid money to her n blocked her from wassup n even changed his number cux of this Borla bird was wen she was gonna premiere her movie in America….since then…she has never got contact wid de man….”

Do u know why she stated dat….WOAHUNU NEA PAPANO AY3 AMA ME WEN I GAVE BIRTH to Mzbel?? In her head..she think dat…Mzbel still thinks dat…she is still dating de man meanwhile…de man has told Mzbel everything n end of contract!! she was depressed after birth cux Akua n other people got to know dat….de baby is for Doctor which only DNA can testify cux I dnt trust this girl….she knows s33….I know everything but I do cover them in sooo many ways …sometimes I got things to say paaaaa but I keep mute cux of their brands….

I wait till it pops up before I tell u the real truth….do u think Akua will forgive her??? If she knows how this girl has prayed on her head paaaa anka )b3 start apaakyew!

She was de one telling Kwaku Oteng all de forsaken lies Akua was doing behind her husband little did she know her best friend is her rival…..my dear sisters!! TRUST NONE OKE….SOME PEOPLE ARE SOOO SOOO HEARTLESS …”.