Actress and movie producer, Tracey Boakye has taken to her IG page to congratulate her godmother, Afia Schwar, for tying the knot with her secret lover.

Recall following Tracey Boakye’s marriage to Mr Ntiamoah, reports went rife on social media that she has exited the ‘mafia gang’ comprising of herself, Afia Schwar and Diamond Appiah.

This recent post from Tracey Boakye strongly dismisses the reports that she’s aggressively beefing with Afia Schwar for the obvious reason.

READ ALSO: Exclusive details about Afia Schwar’s husband drops

Apparently, Tracey Bokaye is out of the country and that’s why she failed to make it to Afia Schwar’s big day – This is contrary to the reports that she refused to attend the event due to the bad blood between her and the comedienne.

Sharing a short clip of Afia Schwar donned in a beautiful yellow figure-hugging dress made from Kente, Tracey Boakye eulogized the mother of twins and wished her nothing but the best in her new marriage.

READ ALSO: Afia Schwar’s daughter confirms mother’s marriage

She wrote; Congratulations Mama ?????? @queenafiaschwarzenegger

Currently, scores of Ghanaians are taken aback by the latest news that controversial media personality Valentina Nana Agyeiwaa, popular as Afia Schwarzenegger, has tied the knot – for the second.

Some believe the video is fake and she’s only pranking Ghanaians for attention and trend.

READ ALSO: Afia Schwarzenegger secretly gets married in a lavish wedding; first video drops