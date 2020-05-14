LEO, Ghana's first virtual banker. Let's chat today!
Entertainment Tracey Boakye finally speaks about the identity of her daughter's father
Source:GHPAGE
Entertainment

Tracey Boakye finally speaks about the identity of her daughter’s father

By RASHAD
0
Tracey Boakye
Tracey Boakye
Tracey Boakye has spoken in an exclusive interview with Ghpage TV for the first time since announcing she has given birth to her second child.

Speaking on the exact date she gave birth, Tracey revealed she gave birth on Wednesday 13th May 2020 and as already announced, the child is a girl.

Tracey Boakye further revealed her daughter will be named Akua Boakye after herself.

The father of Tracey Boakye’s first son has already been identified as Kotoko player, Yahaya Mohammed. So many people were wondering who the father of the second child is.

Well, Tracey has spoken about that. According to the actress, the father is not a showbiz personality as such naming him won’t help anyone to easily identify him.

However, the baby daddy will be present at the naming ceremony for the child so everyone will get to know him in due time.

Watch Tracey Boakye’s interview with GhPage TV below

Announcing the birth of her child this morning, 14th May 2020, Tracey Boakye shared baby bump photos of herself with her first child beside her.

Congratulatory messages have been pouring not just from her colleague actors and actress but also from all Ghanaians.

Congratulations once again to Tracy Boakye

