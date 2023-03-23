Tracey Boakye defends and hails nanny after lady falsely accused her of sleeping with her hubby

- Advertisement -

Kind-hearted Kumawood actress, Tracey Boakye has exonerated her known nanny, Gladys, over the claims that she slept with her hubby in her absence.

This lie was perpetuated by a known notorious Facebook blogger who is identified on the social media app as Hrh Nahna.

As lied by Hrh Nahna, Gladys and Mr Frank Bady were having a secret affair but were caught by the actress and now mother of three.

Apparently, all these were lies aimed at breaking Tracey Boakye’s home and also throwing the innocent nanny out of her house.

As we all know, Tracey is extremely kind to her nanny and treats her like her younger sister.

She sends her on all her vacations along with her kids and makes sure she wears the latest clothes, shoes and bags.

The relationship between Tracey and her nanny is still very cordial and lovely dispute Hrh Nahna attempt’s to destroy it.

Sharing a set of pictures of Gladys, Tracey Bokaye captioned one of them as “Best Nanny, World Traveller” and the other one as “My first baby”.

