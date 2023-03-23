type here...
Subscribe
GhPageEntertainmentTracey Boakye defends and hails nanny after lady falsely accused her of...
Entertainment

Tracey Boakye defends and hails nanny after lady falsely accused her of sleeping with her hubby

By Armani Brooklyn
Tracey Boakye defends and hails nanny after lady falsely accused her of sleeping with her hubby
- Advertisement -

Kind-hearted Kumawood actress, Tracey Boakye has exonerated her known nanny, Gladys, over the claims that she slept with her hubby in her absence.

This lie was perpetuated by a known notorious Facebook blogger who is identified on the social media app as Hrh Nahna.

As lied by Hrh Nahna, Gladys and Mr Frank Bady were having a secret affair but were caught by the actress and now mother of three.

Apparently, all these were lies aimed at breaking Tracey Boakye’s home and also throwing the innocent nanny out of her house.

As we all know, Tracey is extremely kind to her nanny and treats her like her younger sister.

READ ALSO: Tracey Boakye rubbishes reports of sacking her nanny for having an affair with her hubby

She sends her on all her vacations along with her kids and makes sure she wears the latest clothes, shoes and bags.

The relationship between Tracey and her nanny is still very cordial and lovely dispute Hrh Nahna attempt’s to destroy it.

Sharing a set of pictures of Gladys, Tracey Bokaye captioned one of them as “Best Nanny, World Traveller” and the other one as “My first baby”.

Take a look at the pictures below to know more…

READ ALSO: Tracey Boakye reveals the name of her new baby

    Source:Ghpage

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Subscribe

    TODAY

    Thursday, March 23, 2023
    Accra
    scattered clouds
    88.1 ° F
    88.1 °
    88.1 °
    57 %
    3.6mph
    46 %
    Thu
    87 °
    Fri
    87 °
    Sat
    84 °
    Sun
    86 °
    Mon
    86 °

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    [email protected]

    © 2016 - 2023 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News