East-Legon landlady, Tracey Boakye has wowed her fans and loved ones on the internet after dropping a professional coverage of her most talked-about mansion.

One can tell from this soothing video that the actress and entrepreneur is extremely rich and what we see about her on the internet is just the tip of the iceberg.

The viral video captures Tracey Boakye’s magnificent bedroom, extravagant compound and customized swimming pool.

The mother of two is without a second a thought, among the moneyed female celebrities in the country at the moment.

The luxury furniture and other expensive electronic gadgets in Tracey Bokaye’s living room alone cost more than 100,000 Ghc which is 10 billion old Ghana cedis.

Apparently, Tracey Boakye’s state-of-the-art mansion wouldn’t cost less than GHc 2 million which is 20 billion old Ghana cedis.

Tracey is really living the celebrity lifestyle and there are no two ways about that.

Watch the video below to know more…

Some social media users have suggested Tracey Boakye dropped this video just to slam the aggressive trolls who made an overwhelming mockery of her after Jackie Appiah shared an exclusive video of her mighty mansion for the first time.

These opinions from Tracey’s critics can be true and false at the same time but we are not in the position to confirm nor deny them.